Bryce Harper Offers MLB Playoff Picks & Discusses Phillies

Bryce Harper would much rather be playing in the MLB playoffs, but the All-Star still thinks we are in for an entertaining postseason. Heavy had a chance to catch up with Harper about a wide range of topics as he discussed how ACUVUE OASYS contact lenses have been a game-changer for him in the outfield. When asked about the teams to watch this offseason, it is no surprise that the first ball club Harper mentioned is the Astros.

“You look at the Houston Astros and they’re really, really good,” Harper admitted. “The Yankees are, of course, a juggernaut because of their lineup, but I feel like, for me, pitching wins championships. I think pitching and bullpens win.”

Heading into the MLB postseason, the Astros and Yankees are two of the favorites to win another World Series. Harper also mentioned the Dodgers and Nationals as teams to watch in October.

“Of course, you got to have a lineup and that Dodgers’ lineup is an absolute juggernaut. They have a great pitching staff as well. They’re having a great year with Kershaw so they’re really good. The Nats have three of the best starters in the league- three No. 1’s. It’s going to be tough for anybody to get past them. I think it’s up in the air. The teams that are in it deserve to be in it…I think it’s going to be a good postseason.”

Harper Believes the Goal for the Phillies Is to Win “Multiple Championships”

Harper’s first season with the Phillies did not go as planned, but the All-Star noted that the franchise is eying sustained success. The Phillies had been eliminated from postseason contention by his former team the night before we spoke, but Harper sounded optimistic about Philadelphia’s future.

It’s been a tough season for us. Going into this year, I touched on it in Spring Training, we as an organization and us as a franchise, we’re going to grow. I said it in the offseason and Spring Training, we did not know if it was going to be this year, next year or the year after, but I know that as a team and as a franchise we’re going to get better each year. Mr. Middleton and Mr. Klentak have done a good job of building this roster and building this organization. It’s a winning organization, and when I met with them last offseason they were all about winning and all about what we need to do as a franchise to have a winning span for a long time. And not just win one championship, but multiple [championships]. I think having the team that we do, we are going to build off what we have. We are going to get better and we are going to need to get better. I am looking forward to this offseason. I’m looking forward to what we do as a team and as an organization. I [fully] support what we do in any given circumstance, so I am really excited to see what unfolds this offseason.

One of the things that has helped Harper’s play on the field has been ACUVUE OASYS contact lenses. Harper discussed how the lenses have helped him field balls, especially on sunny days.

“Being able to be in the outfield and see a ball go up into the sun and not panic about it,” Harper explained. “Really being able to take full advantage of what these contacts do.”

As Harper heads into the offseason, the outfielder will be rooting for the Eagles, Sixers and Flyers to have success.

“I think if all these teams can come together and be one,” Harper said. “I think it makes the city of Philadelphia that much better. Being able to support the Eagles, Sixers and Flyers, I want to be able to do that. I want to be able to take in this city each day. We were eliminated the other day and me and my wife were talking about going to an Eagles game before we go back to Vegas.”