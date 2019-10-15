Cam Newton Trade Talk: Steelers Highlight Top Teams for Panthers QB

Apparently, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is going to be a hot commodity if he doesn’t get the start over Kyle Allen Week 8. There have been trade rumors surrounding Newton for weeks now, in part because his backup, Kyle Allen, has gone 4-0 and has played well.

While the quarterback controversy in Carolina is very real, one general manager of an AFC team said recently that interest in trading for Newton is so high, at least 10 teams would contact Carolina with inquiries about the 30-year-old quarterback.

The Panthers, however, have not shown any indication they want to trade Newton. They also haven’t determined who their starting quarterback will be when Newton returns–and that is going to be soon. The Panthers have their bye this weekend, and Newton, whose foot injury is nearly healed, is slated to return to practice next week, and on track to be ready around Week 8.

If the team decides to stick with Allen–and many feel they might–it’s highly unlikely Newton will be happy remaining there. In the event Kyle Allen beats out Cam Newton and remains the Panthers’ starter, here are five potential teams Newton could go play for.

Los Angeles Chargers

While the Chargers already have a franchise quarterback in Philip Rivers, Rivers is having an off year so far statistically, and some are calling for change. One fan on Twitter suggested a “straight up” trade between the Panthers and the Chargers–Philip Rivers for Cam Newton:

trade Cam Newton for Philip Rivers straight up. They both need a change of scenery — 73-9 and they LIED 🏁 (@CuffsTheLegend) October 14, 2019

It seems unlikely that the Panthers would want Rivers, but a trade package with draft picks or other players could be attractive to Anthony Lynn.

Cincinnatti Bengals

Andy Dalton may be done in Cincinnati after this season, and while the Bengals may be looking to draft a young quarterback in 2020, they also may want a new, more established veteran presence around if they part ways with Dalton. Newton could provide that.

Dalton has been with the team since 2011 and has gone 0-4 in the playoffs during his career, and some fans are thinking a trade for Newton could re-energize the Bengals offense.

Good trade? #KeepPounding #Bengals Bengals get: Cam Newton Panthers get: Dre Kirkpatrick

2019 4th rd pick

2020 7th rd pick — Jaden Deason (@Deason47) October 15, 2019

Chicago Bears

With the current uncertainty surrounding franchise quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, it seems as though different Bears fans are calling out for their team to acquire a different quarterback every week. This week, it’s Newton.

Bears fans, how would you feel if Cam Newton was shipped to Chicago after this season? #CamNewton #chicagobears — The Club of a Dub 🐻 (@BearingTheDowns) October 13, 2019

Can Chicago trade for cam newton. LIKE PLZ MAKE THAT HAPPEN — ビッグミーチ™🦍 (@BiGMeechTm) October 14, 2019

The Bears aren’t in the same division as the Panthers, so Carolina could be more open to dealing Newton to them as opposed to, say, Tampa Bay, who they see twice a year in NFC South matchups. It’s likely that the Bears will stick with Trubisky this season, however, as they have to give him a full season to ascertain how well he has–or hasn’t–developed.

Tennessee Titans

After benching starting quarterback Marcus Mariota after a bad Week 6 performance, it’s likely Tennessee will move on from him after this season. Some fans on Twitter thought a swap of Mariota for Newton with a few added draft picks could be a potential option:

@Panthers get: Marcus Mariota, 1st & 2nd Round 2021, 2022@Titans get Cam Newton, 2021 5th Rd pick This gives both QBs a fresh start, and it’s a heck of a trade for both teams! I’m still a huge @CameronNewton fan, but I want what’s best for him! — David Williams (@david_williams0) October 14, 2019

The Titans seem like one of the stronger contenders should the Panthers decide to trade Newton. Tennessee’s current backup, Ryan Tannehill, isn’t much of an option to start, and Newton could bring stability to their quarterback position if he stays healthy.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers also have a franchise quarterback, but Ben Roethlisberger is seven years older than Newton, and just had season-ending surgery. The Steelers are currently starting their third-string quarterback, and have not been the same offensive force they were just a few seasons ago. Thus, some fans are clamoring for a trade for Newton:

Steelers should trade for Cam Newton — Mike Ryan Ruiz (@MichaelRyanRuiz) October 13, 2019

The Steelers’ offense is currently in the bottom five in the league statistically, and they could use a boost at quarterback.

Whether or not the Panthers decide to bench Newton prior to their Week 8 contest against the 49ers will provide some insight into how the team currently views its quarterback room. We’ll find out soon enough.

