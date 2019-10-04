Damien Williams Fantasy: How Chiefs RB Return Could Impact Backfield

The Kansas City Chiefs have been without Damien Williams for two weeks. He has not been activated for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts but the former No. 1 running back has been a full participant in practice for two days.

Williams returned to practice on Wednesday. There is a chance that he suits up for the Chiefs on Sunday. This would cause a major headache for certain fantasy owners, especially those who added Darrel Williams.

Chiefs RB Carousel

Coming into the season, the Chiefs knew that they had four running backs on their roster that could carry the load if needed. Williams and LeSean McCoy split time over the first two weeks of the season. When Williams went down, in stepped the other Williams, Darrel.

In two weeks of action, Williams has compiled 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He has added eight catches for 90 yards. Darwin Thompson has been the odd man out in this scenario because of Williams’ immediate impact.

With the Chiefs No. 1 back supposedly close to returning to the field, this throws a wrinkle in everything. Fantasy owners have been pulling their hair out week in and week out deciding which Chiefs back will crack their starting lineup. With Andy Reid, it is possible that multiple backs in Kansas City deserve to start and can be viable fantasy options. This will continue to be the case even when Williams returns.

How to Handle the Chiefs Crowded Backfield in Week 5

No matter who the opponent is, at least one running back on the Chiefs has to be started every week. Reid is a mastermind when it comes to handling running backs. They are all good receivers out of the backfield which is important for a team that throws the ball a lot. Patrick Mahomes is not shy about checking the ball down to his backs or throwing them screens.

Against the Colts, there are multiple ways to handle this. First, if Williams does not return then continue to run your team the way you have in recent weeks. McCoy remains a starter while Darrel is a RB3 or flex option. If Williams returns this week, that is where the situation gets sticky.

It is unknown how Williams will be used when he returns. The Chiefs know they have other options to hand the ball to so they might not want to hand Williams a regular workload right away. If he is indeed a go this week, McCoy should be the only fantasy starter on the Chiefs. This is a situation where the Chiefs could use three backs. Both Williams should be an emergency start if anything. Damien because he could be used sparingly and Darrel because he will be the one to lose carries.

McCoy has proven that he has something left in the tank. He reunited with his longtime coach from his Philadelphia days and is looking like a new player. McCoy owners, have him in the lineup no matter what. If you own either Williams, then proceed with caution when thinking about putting them in your lineup.