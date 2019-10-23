Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Chiefs QB Back at Practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes clearly has one of the brighter futures of any professional athlete in any sport. His first full season as a starter led to 5,000+ yards passing and 50 touchdowns.

Mahomes picked up right where he left off this season, with one notable difference: he has been playing with a high ankle sprain since Week 1 when he injured it during the Chief’s win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes then re-injured his ankle in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Colts, but it was what happened a week and a half later that changed things.

Against the Broncos Week 7 on Thursday night, Mahomes injured his right knee. According to reports, he suffered a patella dislocation, and did not return to the game.

Mahomes Back at Practice Already?

After his MRI, it was reported that Mahomes would not need surgery, and that he could return to action in a little as a few weeks. News broke Wednesday that suggested he could be back even sooner.

Andy Reid told reporters in KC that Patrick Mahomes will throw the ball today at practice and they’ll see if he can maybe get through the individual period. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 23, 2019

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes dislocated his kneecap 6 days ago. Today, he'll practice. Sounds like he won't do much. Still … crazy. (And forces the Packers to prep for him.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 23, 2019

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes’ participation in practice would be limited to throwing on Wednesday, but Reid would not rule Mahomes out for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Is Mahomes Returning too Soon?

While some are calling the results of Mahomes’ MRI a best-case scenario for the Chiefs, others aren’t so sure it’s the best course of action to send Mahomes back out to play through his injuries this season. Dr. David J. Chao, a sports medical analyst also known as the Pro Football Doc, noted that while it is possible for Mahomes to come back and play on a previously dislocated knee without surgery, there’s a good deal of risk involved if he does:

“For those saying Patrick Mahomes should not have run a sneak with his high ankle injury, returning to play without surgery on a dislocated kneecap is possible but much riskier,” Chao tweeted.

For those saying @PatrickMahomes should not have run a sneak with his high ankle injury, returning to play without surgery on a dislocated kneecap is possible but much riskier. https://t.co/gkunDjNi49 — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) October 19, 2019

Chao also noted that while he has not examined Mahomes personally, he has seen enough knee dislocations in professional athletes to understand that the risk of re-injury without surgery first is a very real one.

I have not examined #PatrickMahomes nor seen his MRI but this would be typical odds that I would give to a NFL player after knee dislocation. Not setting anything up at all and I hope he has no chance of further issues and no chance of arthritis. https://t.co/HtWkRXdKAd — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) October 19, 2019

Chao elaborated further, saying that rehab and a knee brace will help Mahomes play, but he also noted that the risk of re-dislocation would be “high”:

“The injury is a tear of the medial patellofemoral ligament (MPFL). Most times for professional athletes, this requires surgery, as the kneecap becomes unstable. It is possible to try to rehab and return this season with a brace and delay surgery until the offseason, but that is not a plan that comes with guarantees. It is possible to return in three to four weeks after swelling subsides and strength returns. But even with a brace, the risk of re-dislocation is high, and the risk of subluxaton (slipping transiently out of groove) is even higher.”

Chao said Wednesday on Twitter that while Mahomes returning to practice already was a good sign, it is too unrealistic to expect him to play so soon after his injury. NFL analyst Dov Kleiman also expressed concern about Mahomes risking further injury by rushing back so soon.

Great sign but still unrealistic tothink this week is possibility to play. If Mahomes does, he is #Superman. Maybe he is?!?! Full thoughts posting now at website. https://t.co/QIJEbYWjeQ — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) October 23, 2019

The #Chiefs are risking a really serious injury to Mahomes if they play him so soon. It can't possibly be worth it. Rest him a few weeks. https://t.co/6VpO6jpnUN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2019

Regardless of any warnings, Mahomes is a competitor, and the Chiefs season may depend on him. He will most certainly play as soon as he can.

