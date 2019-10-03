Chris Carson Fantasy: Start or Sit Seahawks RB in Week 5?

After four weeks littered with fumbles, the Seattle Seahawks never detoured on their commitment to the run game, and more specifically Chris Carson.

Carson rewarded his team, and fantasy owners, for their unwavering faith with his first 100+ rushing yard performance of the season.

Can Carson keep trending upwards on Thursday night vs. a Los Angeles Rams defense looking to redeem themselves after a horrendous showing in Week 4? Let’s take a look.

Chris Carson Fantasy Outlook vs. Los Angeles Rams

Carson put his fumbling woes behind him in Week 4, instead turning his focus on running through, and for the majority of the game, over the Arizona Cardinals defense. Carson now ranks seventh in the NFL in forced missed tackles per touch. Those stats got a hefty bump after an absurd 21 broken tackles by Carson vs. Arizona.

Missed Tackles Forced per Touch (2019) 1. Alvin Kamara (0.39)

2. Damien Williams (0.39)

3. Duke Johnson (0.35)

4. Josh Jacobs (0.34)

5. Le'Veon Bell (0.32)

6. Ronald Jones (0.26)

7. Chris Carson (0.26)

8. Austin Ekeler (0.25)

…

Last / 44. Sony Michel (0.05) — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) October 1, 2019

Carson finished the day with 22 carries for 104 rushing yards and 18.5 fantasy points. Those 18+ fantasy points were the first time that Carson has broken double-digits since Week 1.

Carson played 48 of Seattle’s 62 offensive snaps vs. Arizona, with CJ Prosise playing the other 14. However, Carson’s usage could change slightly on Thursday night with the presumed return of Rashaad Penny to the Seahawks backfield. In Penny’s most recent game prior to injury, he registered just five fewer carries than Carson, while racking up 2.2 more yards per carry than him on the day.

Prior to last week’s stomping at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams defense was perceived as one of the best in all of football. While they still possess a talented group of players within their defensive unit, their struggles at defending the running back position date much further back than just one week ago.

The Rams allowed an average of 23+ fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, the ninth-most in the NFL.

Carson has been somewhat of a disappointment in fantasy this season. The obvious thing to do would be to blame it on fumbles. However, the most glaring issue for Carson thus far this season is his lack of touchdowns. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy was fourth in the NFL a season ago with nine rushing touchdowns, yet through the first four weeks of the 2019 season he has found the endzone just once.

Luckily for Carson and his fantasy owners, that is likely to change on Thursday night. Los Angeles has struggled mightily at keeping running backs out of the endzone, surrendering five rushing touchdowns this season, the second-highest total in football.

Should You Start or Sit Chris Carson in Week 5?

Chris Carson should be started in all formats this week vs. Los Angeles, even with the potential return of Rashaad Penny. Carson has dominated the backfield touches since day one of Penny’s arrival in Seattle. He will continue to do so on Thursday night against a defense who is likely still on their heels from last week’s performance. Carson will fall somewhere between a low-end RB1 to mid RB2 for Week 5.

