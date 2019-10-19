College Football Betting Lines: Week 8 Odds & Trends

It could be “letdown” day for three contenders in the SEC on Saturday. By that we mean that each school is playing a game it should win and is favored in but is coming off facing a much tougher opponent and thus could overlook a weaker foe this week.

For example, new No. 2 LSU won a huge home game in Week 7 against Florida and now the Tigers head to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs aren’t horrible, but they shouldn’t beat LSU. Could be a double-whammy game for the Tigers because they have another big one next week against Auburn and might be looking ahead. LSU is an 18.5-point favorite on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at MSU and has won 17 of the past 19 in the series.

The Gators dropped to No. 9 with the loss in Baton Rouge – ending their 10-game winning streak – and thus can’t afford another defeat and still hope to reach the College Football Playoff. Florida faces another East foe this week when it travels to South Carolina to take on former Gators head coach Will Muschamp. It’s a noon ET kickoff and UF is -6. It has covered just one of the past five against USC.

Top-ranked Alabama finally had to work a bit for a victory this year, taking a 47-28 decision at No. 24 Texas A&M. The Tide now host struggling and unranked Tennessee at 9 p.m. ET. The Vols are coached by former Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, and Nick Saban never loses to one of his former assistants. Literally, never has in 18 games. Alabama is -35 at sports betting sites and is 7-2 ATS in the past nine against the Vols.

Couple of big games in the Pac-12 in Week 8. No. 17 Arizona State visits No. 13 Utah with a 6 p.m. ET kickoff. The winner remains in contention to play in the conference title game, while the loser likely will not win the South Division, in which Utah is the defending champion and was the preseason favorite. The Utes look for payback for an 18-point loss in Tempe last year and are -13.5. Utah has won seven straight home games by an average of nearly 20 points per game.

No. 13 Oregon already could put a near hammerlock on the Pac-12 North Division with a win at No. 25 Washington in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Ducks are the only team in the division without at least one conference loss, while the disappointing Huskies already have two. Oregon is 12-2-1 ATS in the past 15 meetings and is a 3-point betting favorite.

