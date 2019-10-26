College Football Betting Lines: Week 9 Odds & Trends

The Big Ten switched to divisions and added a conference championship game – played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis – starting in the 2011 season. Since then, Wisconsin from the West Division has played in it a league-high five times, while Ohio State from the East has appeared the second-most with four.

The Buckeyes trashed the Badgers 59-0 in the 2014 game and 27-21 in the 2017 matchup. That latter game was the last time the schools played. This Saturday, No. 13 Wisconsin visits No. 3 Ohio State at noon ET in what could be a preview of this year’s conference title game – although the Badgers will be in major jeopardy of getting there following last week’s stunning upset loss at Illinois as 30.5-point favorites. The Buckeyes are 14-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and have won six in row in this series by an average of 15 points.

One team that could still beat Ohio State in the Big Ten is No. 6 Penn State and the Nittany Lions visit Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. ET. PSU got a huge home win over ranked Michigan last Saturday to position itself as the Buckeyes’ top challenger in the East Division. The Spartans come off a bye week and are struggling offensively with calls for the firing of Coach Mark Dantonio getting louder and louder. PSU is -6.5 at betting sites but has covered just one of the past six in this series.

The game of the day in the SEC is No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET. Auburn already has a conference loss so it can’t afford another and hope to win the ultra-deep West Division – especially with games remaining against Georgia and Alabama. LSU is unbeaten, and this is the Bayou Bengals’ last game before their mega-showdown with the No. 1 Tide on November 9. LSU won a thriller at Auburn last year 22-21 on a last-second 42-yard field goal. LSU is -10.5 in this matchup of Tigers and is on a nine-game home winning streak against Auburn.

And No. 5 Oklahoma hasn’t lost a true road game since 2014 – 22 straight victories, a streak that is the second-longest in college football since World War I. OU could be on upset alert at noon ET in a Big 12 game at Kansas State. The Wildcats aren’t a great team, but it’s never easy to win in Manhattan. The last time Oklahoma was there in 2017, it escaped by a touchdown. OU is a 23.5-point betting favorite this time and has won its past seven at K-State.

