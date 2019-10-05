College Football Betting Lines: Week 6 Odds & Trends

Week 6 is arguably the strongest so far this college football season in terms of marquee matchups, and the Big Ten especially has two worth noting.

At noon ET from the Big House, No. 19 Michigan hosts No. 14 Iowa in what could be a Big Ten title game preview – unless the Wolverines suffer their second conference loss. Jim Harbaugh has had his issues against ranked teams in his UM tenure. His seat will only grow hotter should Michigan be upset at home as a 3.5-point favorite on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Iowa is unbeaten, including a quality victory at Iowa State. Other than that, though, the Hawkeyes have played a very weak schedule. Either Iowa or Wisconsin most likely will win the Big Ten West. The Hawkeyes have won the past two against Michigan, both in Iowa City and most recently in 2016. The Wolverines, meanwhile, are just 1-7 ATS in their past eight overall.

The ABC prime-time game features No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State in a huge East Division showdown. Justin Fields and that OSU offense have been clicking on all cylinders, but Sparty has one of the nation’s best defenses, especially against the run. The Spartans have pulled off a few upsets in Columbus this decade but have lost the past three in the series and previous two by a combined 65 points. Ohio State is -20 at online betting sites and has won its past 16 at home by nearly 34 points per game.

Game of the week in the Pac-12 features California at No. 13 Oregon with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. The winner becomes the favorite to win the North Division, especially if it’s Cal because the surprising Bears already own a victory over another West contender in Washington. Cal lost a physical Week 5 game against Arizona State and also lost quarterback Chase Garbers indefinitely to injury. Oregon has a big advantage coming off a bye. The Ducks are -17.5 and are 7-1 ATS in the past eight in the series according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Speaking of No. 15 Washington, the Huskies are off an important home victory over then-No. 21 Southern Cal and now visit North Division rival Stanford at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Cardinal are annual contenders in the North but down this year at 1-2 in the conference. These schools have split the past four meetings, with the Huskies winning 27-23 at home last year. UW is -16.5 but has lost its past five at Stanford by an average of 18.4 points per game.

