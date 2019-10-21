Cowboys K Brett Maher Nails Longest FG in Franchise History [WATCH]

Brett Maher is the type of kicker who misses chip shots as often as he drills inconceivable attempts.

The latter was on display Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, when the Cowboys‘ top special-teamer nailed a 63-yard attempt — a new franchise record — that would have been good from 70.

FROM THE STAR pic.twitter.com/IThiCNlRvm — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 21, 2019

Maher’s historic boot comes one week after he tied a personal record by successfully putting through a 62-yard attempt in Dallas’ loss to the New York Jets. Maher accounted for the team’s scoring in the first half of that Week 6 road contest, converting 50- and 62-yard field goals — the latter of which similarly occurred as the second quarter expired.

As the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken noted, Maher joins Sebastian Janikowski and Greg Zuerlein as the three kickers in NFL history to drill two FGs of 60-plus yards in their careers.



A second-year pro, Maher is two-for-two on attempts against the Eagles (he had a 26-yarder) and three-for-three on extra points as the Cowboys built a 27-7 halftime advantage.

Maher Improves Season Stats

Through seven still-incomplete games, Maher has converted 63.6 percent of his attempts (7-of-11) and 100 percent of his XPs (18-of-18). He’s 3-for-3 from 20 yards to 29 yards, 2-of-3 from 30-39, 0-of-1 from 40-49 and 2-of-4 from 50-plus.

Maher vowed to get it right following his Week 5 meltdown in which he shanked kicks from 54 and 33 yards. He owned his contribution to Dallas’ loss, which was a good first step. The second step involved an onset of amnesia, forgetting about that performance and anticipating a rebound in New Jersey — an exercise he put into action.

“Just try to stay in my zone, focus on my process,” Maher said after the Packers loss. “I believe in what I’m doing.”

Zeke Elliott Trucks Eagles’ Pro Bowler Before TD [WATCH]

Ezekiel Elliott not-so-nicely introduced Malcolm Jenkins to the AT&T Stadium turf. The Cowboys‘ superstar running back trucked the Eagles‘ Pro Bowl defensive back during the first quarter of Sunday night’s NFC East showdown.

Facing 1st-and-10 from Philly’s 14-yard line, Elliott busted through the hole (and Jenkins) and, upon extending, appeared to break the plane of the end zone. Replay showed he was down inside the one-yard line, but he officially punched it in on the following play.

Zeke Elliott breaking out the truck stick pic.twitter.com/8zpz3ZmSiR — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 21, 2019

As of this writing, Elliott has totaled 80 yards and the TD on 16 carries. He’s also caught six passes for 36 yards as the Cowboys comfortably lead the Eagles, 27-10, in the third quarter.

