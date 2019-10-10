Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence Gives Eye-Opening Quote on Injuries

Apathetic doesn’t begin to describe DeMarcus Lawrence.

“Who cares?” the Dallas Cowboys‘ star defensive end told reporters Wednesday when prodded about his physical well-being, via Mike Fisher of Maven Sports. “You care? Be honest. Do you really care? Nobody cares.”Nobody cares about your feelings. Nobody cares if you’re hurt. Nobody cares if you’re broke, rich. Nobody cares. Who cares? Be you. Go to work. Peace.”

People generally care when $105 million players are gutting through *LeBron voice* not one, not two, but three separate injuries to three different body parts — his (non-surgically-repaired) shoulder, knee, and heel.

The latter issue was the most concerning heading into Week 5, head coach Jason Garrett said.

Lawrence played 47 defensive snaps (64 percent) against the Packers, finishing with one solo tackle in Dallas’ 34-24 defeat.

The Cowboys returned to The Star on Wednesday to prep for their Week 6 opponent, the winless New York Jets. Somehow, Lawrence wasn’t listed on the team’s first injury report for the game.

Not that he cares.

Mo’ Money (Quotes) from Tank

Lawrence isn’t just the Cowboys’ top defensive end (with respect to Robert Quinn), he’s their best bet for a clutch soundbite, such as he provided about Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who will start Sunday after missing the last three games due to mononucleosis, and who’s known to navigate the pocket well.

“Aaron Rodgers moves pretty well. Teddy Bridgewater moves pretty well. Everybody moves pretty well. Baker Mayfield moves pretty well, we don’t even play him. Who cares? It’s the standards,” he said, per The Athletic.



After back to back losses, Lawrence boiled Dallas’ goals down to the fundamentals — Football 101, which they’ve struggled with lately. Here’s the game plan: Limit Le’Veon Bell and dare Darnold to beat you. Complicated? Barely.

“First off, we got to stop the run. In order to win the game you got to stop the run, get turnovers, and that’s it,” Lawrence said. “It ain’t rocket science. We gave them the upper hand, we beat ourselves. That’s it. Now it’s time to move on.”

Injury Report

The beat-up Cowboys on Wednesday were without both starting tackles, Tyron Smith (ankle) and La’el Collins (knee), the latter of whom may practice in some capacity later this week. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, as previously reported, was also a DNP due to a minor illness.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle/quad), defensive end Tyrone Crawford (hip), defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) and guard Zack Martin (back) were limited participants.

WRs Michael Gallup (knee), Randall Cobb (hip) and Tavon Austin (shin), running back Tony Pollard (knee, ankle), and LB Sean Lee (knee) all practiced in full.

