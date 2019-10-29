Cowboys Offered Massive Deal to Jets for Jamal Adams: Report

The Dallas Cowboys wanted stud safety Jamal Adams. Jamal Adams wanted the Dallas Cowboys.

But the New York Jets wanted too much.

The NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday, and despite an eleventh-hour push by the Cowboys, Adams is staying put in the Big Apple for the remainder of 2019. It was an anticlimactic period that saw just one deal (Aqib Talib to the Dolphins) materialize. Nothing was more buzzworthy, however, than Adams, a Texas native, potentially returning home to join a playoff contender with Super Bowl aspirations.

Local and national media members painted the chaotic picture. A tease of a tweet from NFL Network’s Jane Slater — who reported, with minutes remaining until the deadline, that Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was meeting with passing game coordinator Kris Richard and safeties coach Greg Jackson — was followed by her coworker, Ian Rapoport, announcing no trade would be consummated.

So, how can something fizzle as quickly as it bubbled?

Simply put, the Jets weren’t letting go of the Pro Bowl defender for less than a king’s ransom. And, even simpler, Dallas wasn’t willing to surrender that level of capital.

Take it from the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore, who was told by a source that the “Cowboys offered 1st round pick to acquire S Jamal Adams from NY Jets but wasn’t enough to get deal done. The negotiations went down to the final seconds.”

Moore continued, “Source added that Cowboys were willing to put together the sort of package Pittsburgh did to acquire Minkah Fitzpatrick (a 1st & switching picks on 3rd day) but wouldn’t go to the Jalen Ramsey level (two 1st round picks and a 4th).”

Several media types have echoed similar hearsay, like ESPN’s Todd Archer:

“The Cowboys made a legitimate offer to the New York Jets for safety Jamal Adams, but the asking price was too much for Dallas’ liking and they would not budge,” Archer wrote. “As much as Adams would have helped immediately and into the future, the Cowboys did not want to give up the draft collateral that New York was seeking.”

And ESPN’s Ed Werder: