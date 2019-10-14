New Report Suggests Jason Garrett Could be Fired Before Cowboys’ Bye

The door isn’t slammed entirely shut on Jason Garrett’s potential termination.

While the Dallas Cowboys insist publicly that the embattled head coach won’t be fired, they are privately allowing the situation to play out a little further before never saying never.

Upon pressing a source for knowledge of Garrett’s job security, NFL Network’s Jane Slater was told to “circle back next Monday,” which is one day after Dallas hosts the rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Should they drop their fourth straight game and fall below .500, with a Super Bowl-caliber roster and equal aspirations, Garrett might not survive until the team’s Week 8 bye.

“Too early to jump ship too early to build one too,” Slater’s source said. “The thing is you can look up and we’re 13-3 or hell 3-13. Right now it’s premature to take either side.”



It’s difficult to envision the Cowboys reeling off ten straight victories considering how they’ve played in recent weeks. Sunday’s loss to the Jets was a rock-bottom moment underscored by a defense that can’t stop a nosebleed, an offense that’s decimated by injury, and a coach who garners exactly zero respect from his players.

From contenders to pretenders, seemingly overnight, parity bit the Cowboys on their collective behind — hard.

“I’m going to be very trite. I was a lot happier with what he had done the first three games than what’s happened the last three games,” owner Jerry Jones said after the game, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “But the big thing I want to say is it’s not just [Garrett]. This is across the board. That had a lot of input out there tonight to get in that spot.”

Jerry ‘Not Close’ to Axing Garrett

The Cowboys’ czar admitted he was “disappointed” with the stunning loss to the previously-winless Jets. But not disappointed enough to hand lame-duck Garrett his early walking papers.

“I haven’t even glanced there in my mind about [any] long-term future,” Jones said Sunday night, via The Athletic. “I’m looking in the future as next week against those Eagles.”

It’s interesting Jones would mention the Eagles tilt as the date circled on his calendar, lending credence to what Slater was ominously informed — that a nationally-televised defeat, at home, to their bitter nemesis may expedite warranted wholesale changes.

For what it’s worth, ESPN’s Ed Werder received a “swift” and definitive response when asked if Garrett is in immediate danger: “Absolutely not.” Those two words were also uttered by Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on Monday in response to a query about Garrett being on the hot seat.

“This team just needs to get a win under its belt,” Jones said, via The Athletic. “I still think we can have a great year. I feel good about it. Feel great about Jason and his staff.”

Cowboys Eyeing Big-Name College Coach?

Whether he admits it or not (he hasn’t, and won’t), Jones is mulling would-be successors for Garrett. And, reportedly, he has a name in mind. Per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Jones is “very intrigued” by Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, who’s expected to listen to overtures in 2020.

“Several sources indicated Jones, if he does make a coaching change, is very intrigued by Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley,” La Canfora wrote Sunday. “Several league sources said Riley would be willing to seriously consider the right NFL openings in 2020, and, obviously, the Cowboys’ head coaching job is one of the most high-profile and coveted in all of sports.”

La Canfora reported the Cowboys revamping its staff with a slam-dunk hire like Riley isn’t a sure bet, but Garrett — whose contract is set to expire after the season — essentially is on the hot seat moving forward.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not considering any in-season changes to his coaching staff, as he recently said on his weekly radio show, but that should not be taken as an indication that Jason Garrett’s status for 2020 is not in question, according to sources with knowledge of the situation,” La Canfora wrote.

