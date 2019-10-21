Cowboys HC Jason Garrett Fires Back at Urban Meyer Coaching Comments

As his blistering hot seat (temporarily) cools, Jason Garrett is taking the opportunity to address recent hoopla surrounding the Dallas Cowboys‘ head-coaching position.

In particular, the remarks made by former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who indirectly expressed a strong interest in replacing Garrett if (or when) he departs.

“I don’t really think much about anything like that,” Garrett said on 105.3 The Fan on Monday, via The Athletic. “I really just kind of focus on doing my job as well as I can do it each day. Fortunate to have the group of coaches we have.”

To Garrett’s credit, he executed his job exceptionally well amid Sunday night’s stomping of the hated Eagles, thoroughly outcoaching Super Bowl-champion Doug Pederson in the 37-10 blowout victory, which gave Dallas sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

It was a win that saved Garrett from the bye-week firing squad, unlikely as that may have been. It was also a win highlighted by the star players whom Meyer specifically mentioned while talking up Big D as the premier NFL destination, dumping fuel on an already raging fire.

“That’s the one. Great city. They got Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott. You got a loaded team…The one job in pro football that you say, ‘I got to go do that,'” Meyer said last week.



Some have misappropriated Meyer’s comments, failing to realize that he was unofficially speaking for Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, a reported target of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. If Meyer were Riley, this is how he thinks he’d feel.

But the point remains: Unless Garrett scores an extension from the Joneses, a conjecture cloud will hang over The Star, bringing raindrops of rumors and showers of speculation.

Garrett’s title will be sought until it cannot be sought any longer.

Jerry Makes Interesting Statement on Garrett

What’s become clear, following a statement win over Philly, is that Garrett, 53, will play out the stretch on his contract, which expires after this season. He won’t be axed during the bye nor any time before year’s end, whenever that will be for the 4-3 Cowboys.

But Jones unequivocally stated he’s “looking for reasons” to retain Garrett beyond 2019 — in other words, doing the unexpected by locking him down with another long-term extension.

“I am looking for reasons. I’m looking for reasons to keep him,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s merited here. It’s hard to get an effective coach and get it locked in with all you have to do retool and redo. I’m comfortable. We have established some security apart from the won-loss. He represents the organization well on and off the field. You don’t have to wake up in the morning reading about it.”

Garrett Optimistic on LVE, Quinn

Cowboys starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and defensive end Robert Quinn (rib) each sustained injuries during Sunday’s win and were sent for further testing.

The testing came back Monday and presumably showed that both avoided major issues. Garrett said that although Vander Esch and Quinn won’t practice during the team’s bye week, they should participate in the lead up to, and start, Dallas’ Week 9 road game at New York.

“We think the reports are good for them to have speedy recoveries,” Garrett said, via USA Today.

