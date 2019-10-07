Jerry Jones Lays Into Dak Prescott, Cowboys After Loss to Packers

Hell hath no fury like a Jerry scorned.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pulled exactly zero verbal punches in his postgame comments following the Cowboys’ 34-24 loss to the Packers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Nobody was immune to his tongue-lashing — not quarterback Dak Prescott, nor his teammates, nor the officials.

“What you see is what you get,” is how Jones described the current Dallas outfit, which beat up on bad opponents but now has lost two straight to elite competition.



He also bemoaned the club’s many self-inflicted mistakes, such as their three turnovers, 11 penalties, and staggering time-of-possession disadvantage (36:43 to 23:17).

“This was not good enough against a group like this,” Jones said.



Jones stated that his top concern from the game was the Cowboys’ inability to protect the ball, a pointed remark fired in Prescott’s direction. For good reason, as the two-time Pro Bowler was inconsistent throughout the afternoon, stumbling through the first half to finish 27-of-44 for 463 yards, two touchdowns and the three picks.

Jones did allow that he was impressed by Dak’s gutsy fourth-quarter first-down run, which temporarily kept hope alive for Big D.

“You’d have to kill him to get the competitor out of him,” he said, adding that Prescott is “my man.”

Prescott, for what it’s worth, didn’t disagree with his boss’s uncharacteristically blunt assessment.

“We’re not only playing the other team, we’re playing ourselves these last two games,” he said.



Jerry Blasts ‘Darling’ Ref

As mentioned, Jones’ warpath wasn’t limited to football players. He, too, burned those who oversee the game: the zebras. One in particular, a side judge who flagged head coach Jason Garrett for unsportsmanlike conduct, chapped the soon-to-be 84-year-old’s hide.

When told that the official threw his flag after Garrett chewed him out, disputing a possible catch, Jones grew exasperated.

“I hope the little darling didn’t hear anything he hasn’t heard before,” he said.

Update on Collins’ Injury

The Cowboys’ offensive line, already missing Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), was dealt another blow when RT La’el Collins left the game in the second half. He didn’t return, thrusting Brandon Knight into the pressure-cooker.

Jones revealed after the game that Collins sustained an MCL injury, not a flare-up of his nagging back, which limited him in practice earlier this week. The severity of Collins’ injury remains unclear.

