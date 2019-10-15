Jerry Jones Drops Unreal Statement on Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

That sound you hear is the Fire Jason Garrett bandwagon screeching to a halt.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lobbed a major vote of confidence in Garrett’s direction, categorizing the embattled head man as a “top coach” and refuting speculation about a possible in-season dismissal.

“I have felt that we have a lot invested in Jason Garrett,” Jones said Tuesday, per The Athletic. “He’s evolved into what I think is a top coach. He would be a very sought-after coach if he were out here in the open market. There are a lot of plusses there. He brings a lot to the table. I can genuinely say that is not a thought I’m having, so it would be unfair to our fans for me to have any indication about what I might think is the future is as far as head coach. Everybody is aware that we’re on the last year of his agreement. But that really just means that we can all sit down and take a look at things at the end of the year. That was the case when we had won the first three ball games, and it’s still the case today after losing the last three.”

While Jones canning Garrett during the season was always unlikely — he’s done so just once (Wade Phillips) during his reign — the loquacious czar is spouting the equivalent of coach-speak regarding the 53-year-old, whose “plusses” are increasingly diminished.

Translation: Garrett is coaching for his job over the remaining 10 games. And if a loaded roster with Super Bowl aspirations cannot even qualify for the playoffs, following a 3-0 start, he will be able to prove Jones correct.

As a free agent.

Jerry Gushes Over Jason

Disingenuous as it may seem, Jones had nothing but praise for the Cowboys’ embattled leader of men, whose troops are beginning to ice him out. Professionally and personally, Garrett stirs sentimental feelings in his mercurial boss.

After a decade at the helm, Garrett apparently has collected enough goodwill to avoid a pink slip prior to December (or January). Longevity has a way of delaying the inevitable, and Jones is a believer in consistency. Consistent inconsistency, in Garrett’s case.

“Jason Garrett is a really, really top individual that happens to be coaching, at least for the period of time that I’ve known him, I’ve known him for 20-something years,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic. “He’s been our coach for 10, knew his dad for 10 during that period of time, again I think we answered it right off the bat. He would not be our coach for 10 years if I did not think he has a lot of great qualities as a coach.”

Garrett Breaks Silence on Job Security Rumors

The status quo. That’s what Garrett is clinging to along with his tenuous hold on Dallas’ head coaching job. In the face of swirling speculation over his possible (some say inevitable) ouster, Garrett has received no assurances from the Joneses, nor any guarantees for the remainder of his contract year.

Like one of his players on an injury report, he’s merely day-to-day: “I’m focused on doing my job as well as I can do it,” Garrett said Monday, per The Athletic.

