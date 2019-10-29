Jerry Jones Indicates Cowboys May Pull Off Another Trade Prior to Deadline

The NFL trade deadline, as of this writing, is mere hours away. And the Dallas Cowboys might have something brewing.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones confirmed the team will be active right up until Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, possibly adding to a Super Bowl-caliber roster that just acquired former Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett.

“We’re always looking,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, per ESPN. “That’s plenty of time and let’s say we have consideration in the mill. I mean we’re giving it a thought. This is when you do it. This is the deadline everybody needs to push back against and to that end anything is possible.”

Jones previously ruled out another game-changing maneuver like last year’s move for Amari Cooper, which cost Dallas a 2019 first-round draft pick. That was before they nabbed Bennett from the Patriots, however.

It appears as if the Cowboys are doing their due diligence, with a short-list of potential targets, though the “consideration in the mill” likely won’t materialize into a blockbuster.

“We’re checking the temperature in a few places but nothing imminent at this time,” a club source told NFL Network’s Jane Slater on Tuesday.



The Cowboys currently have $22.375 million in estimated salary cap room, more than enough to bring aboard a second star talent.

Jones Reportedly Targeting Safety

After the Cowboys‘ czar landed Bennett for a conditional 2021 seventh-round choice, he told the Dallas Morning News that he’s seeking safety help — Jeff Heath’s successor, specifically — as the deadline ticks closer.

Jones said nothing is on the table but he told the Star-Telegram that safety will be the area of focus if the Cowboys do make another move, possibly as a replacement for strong safety Jeff Heath.

The weakest link on the Cowboys’ defense, prone to coverage breakdowns and a general lack of athleticism opposite free safety Xavier Woods, Heath has logged 26 solo tackles and four pass deflection across all seven starts thus far this season.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract, scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March. He’s earning $2 million in base salary and counts $2.95 million against the salary cap.

The popular dot to connect to Dallas is New York Jets stud Jamal Adams, a terrific young (24) player with an ultra-manageable contract ($645,000 and $735,000 cap hits in 2019 and 2020, respectively) and the type of skill set — and personality — to thrive in North Texas.

Adams signed a four-year rookie pact worth more than $22 million. The Cowboys would own his rights for this year and the next, and likely pick up his fifth-year option for 2022, his age-26 campaign.

Last year, Adams, who was born in Lewisville, Tx., liked a tweet linking him to the Cowboys, fueling speculation of a possible future marriage. The Jets are open to trading defensive cornerstones, evidenced by Monday’s deal shipping lineman Leonard Williams to the crosstown-rival Giants.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that in addition to Williams, New York was dangling safety Marcus Maye on the block. Schefter didn’t specify Adams’ standing within the organization.

Cowboys Assign New Jersey Number to Bennett

The trade official after he passed a physical, Dallas announced Monday that Bennett, who’s on his fifth NFL team in 11 seasons, will wear No. 79, taking the digits of recently-released defensive lineman Justin Hamilton and second-round rookie Trysten Hill, who now dons No. 97.

This is the first time in Bennett’s career that he will rock 79. He was No. 91 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 72 with the Seattle Seahawks, and No. 77 with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

Bennett won’t replace starting DEs DeMarcus Lawrence or Robert Quinn, the Cowboys’ current sack leader, but he’s a monster pass-rushing upgrade on DE Tyrone Crawford, who was lost for the season due to a hip injury.

As the depth chart is concerned, he’s expected to slide in as the primary backup to Lawrence and Quinn while occasionally kicking inside, spelling DTs Maliek Collins and Antwaun Woods.

