Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch Sidelined by Illness: Report

LVE is a DNP.

According to multiple reports, Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is not practicing Wednesday due to an illness. Vander Esch reported to The Star feeling less-than-ideal, prompting the team to sideline him for the day.

His absence isn’t related to a previous knee injury, and his illness is “not considered a long-term issue at the moment,” per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Established as a foundational piece in his NFL second season, Vander Esch currently ranks second on the Cowboys in tackles (41), behind only fellow LB Jaylon Smith. He’s added two pass deflections, a forced fumble and half-sack through five games.

Vander Esch, though, didn’t have his finest afternoon in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers. The 2018 first-round pick continually took poor angles in run support, as Dallas was gashed on the ground by Green Bay’s Aaron Jones, who totaled 107 yards and four touchdowns in the Packers’ 34-24 conquest at AT&T Stadium.

Vander Esch closed that matchup with nine combined tackles — and one subsequent message to Cowboys Nation, stewing over the club’s consecutive defeats.

“I think people get so locked into tunnel vision that they think the world is ending if we lose a game, or we lose two games,” he said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We’re always going to be there in the fight. We’re 3-2, it’s literally the beginning of the season. There’s three months left. So things are going to go your way, things are not going to go your way. You have to fight through adversity and not lose your enthusiasm.”

“If people want to overreact or fans want to overreact about certain things … we do us, we focus on ourselves and getting better every week,” he said.

