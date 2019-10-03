Cowboys WR Randall Cobb Answers Infamous Dez Bryant No-Catch

Randall Cobb had a front-row seat to one of the most controversial moments in NFL history.

It was 2015. Cobb, at the time, was starring as a fifth-year wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers. His team was facing the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.

It was the fourth quarter. The Packers were leading Dallas, 26-21, with under five minutes remaining.

It was the Cowboys’ ball, fourth-and-2 from Green Bay’s 32-yard line. Instead of trying for the first down, quarterback Tony Romo found Dez Bryant in single coverage down the left sideline, and Bryant made a terrific leaping grab over cornerback Sam Shields, appearing to cross the goal line with the ball in hand.

It was a catch. Then, after a Mike McCarthy challenge, it was incomplete. The officials ruled that Bryant never fully possessed the ball, which came into contact with the ground, while in the process of the catch. The Packers took over on downs, and held on to win.

“Crazy” doesn’t begin to describe the events that had just unfolded.

It was a franchise-altering reversal of fortunes, spawning countless “Dez caught it” memes and prompting the NFL to explore its rules and policies.

Fast forward to Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Cobb now dons the star and Bryant is semi-retired. But five seasons later, the question remains: Did Dez, in fact, catch it?

“I was waiting on that,” Cobb said, chuckling, when asked about the infamous play, per ESPN.com. “I’ve been getting that a lot since I’ve been here. We didn’t know what the rules were back then. It’s probably a catch nowadays.”

The Answer is “Yes”

Dez did secure the reception, the league determined three years later, in February 2018. Not that it mattered then, but the competition committee reached a “unanimous agreement” and overhauled the “going to the ground” portion of its ethos, with Bryant’s no-catch the primary catalyst.

Cobb Readies for Rivalry Game

The veteran jitterbug has been something of a revelation for the Cowboys, who signed Cobb to a one-year contract this offseason — the replacement for slot man Cole Beasley. Through four weeks, he’s snared 14 balls for 157 yards and a TD, spreading the seam so Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup can attack the outside.

Sunday is the first time Cobb will face the Packers as the enemy, as Green Bay travels to AT&T Stadium for Week 5 showdown of NFC heavyweights. But while there’s a natural grudge element to these occasions, the 29-year-old vows he’s approaching them no different than any other opponent.

“My process will be the same. I’ll go about it the same way and go play ball like I always do,” Cobb said, per ESPN.com.

He added: “It’s football, you know? It’s part of the business. Guys change teams all the time. It’s just how it goes. It’s part of the league, part of the business.”

