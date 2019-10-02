Cowboys Sign Ex-Packers Starter Before Game vs. Green Bay: Report

Roster depth or a competitive advantage? The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for both from Josh Jones.

Per multiple reports, the Cowboys signed the former Packers safety to their practice squad Wednesday, four days before Dallas is set to face — wait for it … — Green Bay at AT&T Stadium.

In a corresponding move, the team promoted wide receiver Ventell Bryant to the active roster.

A third-year pro, Jones (6-2, 220) worked out for the Cowboys last month but left The Star without a deal. He entered the NFL as a 2017 second-round draft pick and has appeared in 29 games (starting 12) over the last two seasons, totaling 126 tackles, seven pass deflections, three sacks and an interception.

Jones played his college ball at North Carolina State, where he was a three-year contributor from 2014-16 and notched 139 solo tackles, 17 pass breakups, eight INTs, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

His NFL.com scouting profile compared him to former Panthers and Steelers safety Mike Mitchell.

Jones is a height-weight-speed prospect to be sure, but he’s not just a traits-based safety. Jones has the appetite for hitting that teams will want around the box and he has the speed and ball skills to range and help against vertical threats from a deep safety spot. The big area of concern will be Jones’ ability to play with better discipline in coverage and as a tackler. He has the ability to become a good, long-time starter in the league.

Jones will take the practice field as the Cowboys begin full-scale preparations for their Week 5 showdown against the Pack.

Where Jones Fits In

He won’t start with Xavier Woods healthy and Jeff Heath being … well, Jeff Heath. But Jones is valuable insurance after Dallas lost dependable reserve and special teams maven Kavon Frazier to a season-ending pectoral injury.

Behind Woods and Heath on the current depth chart are rookie Donovan Wilson and veteran Darian Thompson. Unless he gets called up to the 53, Jones will reside on the taxi squad and likely handle scout-team duties.

Gallup Returns to Practice [LOOK]

For the first time since Sept. 15, having needed a procedure to trim his meniscus, Cowboys starting wide receiver Michael Gallup took part in practice, on a limited basis. This lends credence to owner Jerry Jones’ optimism that Gallup may play against Green Bay, providing a boost to an offense that’s suffered in his absence.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) moving around well in first practice since Sept. 15 meniscus tear. He is coming off arthroscopic surgery. Expected to be a limited participant today. pic.twitter.com/GwtfKJoFFw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 2, 2019

