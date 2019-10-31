Cowboys Rookie Fell Asleep In Meeting During NBA Legend’s Speech: Report

Showing up late to Tuesday’s team meeting was the least of Trysten Hill’s misdeeds.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reports the Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive lineman fell asleep while NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas addressed the squad during a bye-week gathering last Thursday.

Per Hill, Thomas noticed Hill snoozing and called him out for it, putting the second-round draft pick squarely in Dallas’ doghouse.

But Thomas’ chiding seemingly was lost on Hill, who was sent home Tuesday by Cowboys coach Jason Garrett after arriving late to a morning meeting. Starting nose tackle Antwaun Woods was also tardy and similarly punished.

Both players are subject to internal fines.

The No. 58 overall selection of the 2019 draft, Hill has rarely seen the field in his first professional regular season, notching just one tackle across four appearances. A healthy scratch most weeks, Hill dressed (but was barely used) in the Cowboys’ Week 7 blowout of the Philadelphia Eagles.

And he may spend the rest of the year on the sideline, considering his recent infractions and the addition of veteran Michael Bennett, a natural defensive end who’s occasionally expected to kick inside, spelling Woods on passing downs.

That Bennett, not Hill, is the primary replacement for DE Tyrone Crawford (IR, hips) indicates that he isn’t developing as planned — especially from a mental standpoint.

“One of the key things when a guy is not up, either you progress or you regress,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said last week about Hill, per Pro Football Talk. “He has got to come on. I don’t think he was sharp [against the Eagles]. Opportunity comes, and Tyrone Crawford is not up. We expect him to play. I need a guy ready to go and not on his schedule.”

Woods (Mostly) Owns Up

Hill and Woods participated in Thursday’s practice, the Cowboys’ full-scale installation for Monday’s NFC East matchup against the New York Giants. The former declined comment during the media’s open locker room availability.

The latter, meanwhile, used the opportunity to hold himself accountable. Although “pissed” about Garrett booting him from the facility, Woods — an ex-undrafted free agent released by the Titans in 2018 — is aware that he didn’t meet his responsibilities and was disciplined accordingly.

“My world, where I come from, I’d been cut before,” he said, per USA Today. “My team working, I need to be working. So I was pissed about that. But at the end of the day, I messed up.

“I was late and it won’t happen again.”

Woods also took to Twitter to comment on the situation, though he was much less apologetic: “I’ve been late less than 3 times in the last 9 years of football. College(5) & NFL (4). Y’all can chill.”

