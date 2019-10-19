Dak Prescott Expresses Confidence in Cowboys Beating Eagles

By his own admission, Dak Prescott has “a weird way of looking at things.”

Rather than bogged down amid the Dallas Cowboys‘ three-game losing streak, the team’s franchise quarterback is handling adversity with a distinct appreciation — appreciation that the skid happened when it did.

As the media writes off the 3-3 Cowboys and a large sect of the fan base grows disenchanted, Prescott is actually glad these demons are being exorcised.

“I’d rather it right now than any time ever. Simply on the fact that we started 3-0, felt good about ourselves, know the team we have and then basically lose three to three different types of teams, really by getting in your own way. I’ll take that,” he told reporters Thursday, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re going to learn from it. We’ll get better because of it. But I’d rather it happen now when we still have a chance to go into Game Seven playing for first place in the division rather than later in the year when we only have a game or two left before the playoffs or be forced to try to make the playoffs. It’s never good to lose three, never, ever, but if there ever was an ideal time, I’d say it’s now. We’re definitely going to get better because of these last three games.”

He’s no Doug Pederson, but Prescott is confident his squad will emerge victorious Sunday night against the rival Philadelphia Eagles in an early-season battle for first in the NFC East.

Despite his own slow starts and a 2:4 TD:INT ratio during Dallas’ winless stretch.

Despite the offense producing just 10, 24 and 22 points in as many games.

Despite lackluster coaching and play-calling that, lately, doesn’t do Dak any favors.

Despite injuries to his offensive line that have left Prescott battered and bruised.

Despite everything …

“I know we have a great team. I know it,” Prescott said.

Dak Cites Coaches in Response to Criticism

The last time the Cowboys put up a 30-burger, they were playing the tanking Miami Dolphins. And they needed all four quarters to get there. In the 25 days (and counting) since that victory, the Cowboys’ offense has steadily declined, prone to show the occasional outburst but far from the well-oiled machine we saw in early September.

Their losing streak — part of it, anyway — can be attributed to spotty coaching and offensive coordinating, responsibilities that fall on Jason Garrett and Kellen Moore, exclusively. You may have noticed a distinct lack of play-action nor the creative elements that separated Moore from his predecessor, Scott Linehan.

Yes, injuries have devastated the wide receiver corps and offensive line. Yes, Prescott has been sloppy at times. But coaches coach and players play, and neither side is pulling their weight. So they’re both complicit.

“A lot of times it’s for the coaches to see, sure I can get back there and say ‘this isn’t working,’ or I can just have that feel, but it is because of protection is it because we aren’t running the right routes?” Prescott said Thursday.

“You have to make a rational decision to just give it to Zeke or let’s just do this,” he added. “So, that’s on the coaches. But there’s a part of you that you know your guys, you’re going to get it to them when the opportunity presents itself, but you have to stay within it.”

Cowboys Get Excellent Injury News

How’s this for a turn of events? Instead of facing the hated Eagles with a halfway-decimated offense, there’s reason to believe Dallas will be at (or very close to) full strength for the Week 7 showdown.

Citing multiple team sources, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Friday that the Cowboys’ “injury situation has improved greatly” from earlier in the week, with offensive tackles Tyron Smith (ankle) and La’el Collins (knee), wide receivers Amari Cooper (quad) and Randall Cobb (back), and cornerback Byron Jones (hamstring) all expected to play against Philadelphia.

The aforementioned five, having practiced on a limited basis, were officially listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. They’ll be active “barring any setback,” according to Archer.

