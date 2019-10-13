Darren Sproles, DeSean Jackson Lead Eagles Inactive List

The Eagles will be without several key playmakers Sunday, including Darren Sproles, DeSean Jackson and Ronald Darby. All three players were expected to miss the Vikings’ game.

Sproles is dealing with a quadriceps injury sustained last week, while Jackson is out with an abdominal strain suffered in Week 2. Darby, of course, has a lingering hamstring issue. Other guys listed on the team’s inactive list are cornerback Avonte Maddox, defensive end Shareef Miller, guard Nate Herbig and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan.

The only slightly odd choice here is Miller. The rookie pass-rusher out of Penn State has been inactive for every single game this season going back to the season opener. It’s a bit shocking after Miller’s productive training camp and preseason, but the team has seen more promise in fellow defensive ends Daeshon Hall and Josh Sweat.

Josh Sweat Making Most of His Opportunity with Eagles

Former fourth-round draft pick Josh Sweat came into training camp with increased expectations after adding 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason. The speedy defensive end — 4.52 speed in the 40-yard dash — was seen as an answer to the team’s vacancy at the fourth edge-rusher spot. But, he was underwhelming in preseason games and wasn’t a lock to make the 53-man roster.

Sweat kept his head down and kept working hard, and it’s finally paying off. He registered his first career sack last week against the Jets and nearly notched another one. Sweat had one sack, three quarterback hits and one tackle for loss on 19 snaps while gobbling up the Jets’ ground attack all day. It certainly looks like the second-year player has arrived.

“I saw everyone getting sacks and I was like, ‘I can’t be the only one not getting one,’” Sweat told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I said, double team or not, I set him up to make it look like I was going upfield and just came right underneath him. I just ran. I literally ran to the other side to go get him. I was not going to be denied.”

Boston Scott Makes Active Roster Versus Vikings

Running back Boston Scott will be active Sunday for the Eagles, two days after joining the 53-man roster from the practice squad. It’s still unclear what role (if any) he’ll have against Minnesota but it’s certainly a clear sign the coaching staff trusts him. With both Darren Sproles and Corey Clement out, Scott will be the team’s third running back.

Scott could be in line for a big day on special teams, specifically on kick and punt returns. Head coach Doug Pederson did leave the door open for that earlier this week, but he also stressed that both Nelson Agholor and Miles Sanders are adept at handling the kick return efforts. Either way, Scott will be ready to contribute if his number is called.

“Your preparation is what leads to your success, so no matter if you’re at the bottom of the depth chart,” Scott told reporters Friday. “I was a walk-on at Louisiana Tech — no matter if you’re at the bottom of the depth chart, or you’re starting, preparing, you got to be ready for that opportunity. That’s what I was doing, I was taking notes as if I was gonna play leading up to this point, and everything like that.”

