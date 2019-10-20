David Johnson Injury Update: Cardinals RB Had 1 Carry

Cardinals running back David Johnson was active but received just one carry for two yards against the Giants in Week 7. Instead, it was Chase Edmonds who shined for Arizona with a whopping 27 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns while adding an additional two receptions for 24 yards.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury noted after the game that Johnson was only going to be used in a “need-based” situation. This is a fancy way of saying Johnson was only going to be used in an emergency situation, but it is unclear why Arizona made him active in the first place.

“Kingsbury said David Johnson was only going to play in a “need-based” situation,” Cardinals reporter Darren Urban noted on Twitter.

Johnson has been battling an ankle injury and received only three snaps in Week 7, per Fantasy Pros. ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss noted it became clear that Johnson would not play the majority of the game.

“David Johnson is wearing a jacket over his pads and jersey on the sideline. Safe to say he won’t be seeing the field the rest of the day. (As if that wasn’t already obvious.),” Weinfuss tweeted.



David Johnson Was Active But Only Had 1 Carry

According to Rotoworld, Edmonds was “throwing up in a trash can” early in the game which could explain the few snaps Johnson received. There are plenty of angry fantasy owners who started Johnson after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the running back would play.

To be clear, Schefter was correct in that Johnson was active, but the Cardinals clearly had no plans to use Johnson during the game. Some fans are wondering if all of this was a bit of gamesmanship by the Cardinals.

“Cardinals’ RB David Johnson, listed as questionable for today’s game against the Giants due to an ankle injury, is expected to play, per source,” Schefter tweeted before the game.

Johnson Was a “Game Day Decision”

Earlier in the week, Kingsbury noted that Johnson would be a “gameday decision”. The Cardinals coach also explained that Johnson would not have been active on Friday if the game were scheduled for that day.

“Kingsbury said RB David Johnson (ankle) is a game day decision. Added that if Cardinals had to play Friday, Johnson would not have played,” Urban tweeted.

The Cardinals Running Back Was Previously Dealing With a Back Issue

Johnson has been dealing with numerous injuries this season. Leading up to Week 6, Johnson was questionable with a back injury. Aside from Week 7, Johnson has performed well for fantasy owners, especially in PPR leagues.

There is a reason for skepticism moving forward as Johnson is now dealing with multiple injuries. The emergence of Edmonds combined with Johnson’s injuries should have fantasy owners questioning whether they should trade the Cardinals running back. While Johnson should not be traded for pennies on the dollar, you have to consider a deal if there is value that can be had in return.