Suns’ Deandre Ayton to Meet With NBA on Suspension Appeal This Week

It has been nearly a week since Suns center Deandre Ayton was handed a 25-game suspension by the league for, according to an NBA statement, violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for a diuretic.” Ayton has planned all along to fight the suspension and he’ll finally get the chance by the end of this week.

According to a league source, Ayton’s camp and the players union expects to meet with the NBA to present its case for a reduction of the suspension by the end of the week.

Ayton has maintained that he took the diuretic in question unwittingly.

“I want to apologize to my family, the entire Suns organization, my teammates, partners, our fans and the Phoenix community,” he said in a statement released last week. “This was an unintentional mistake, and unfortunately I put something in my body that I was completely unaware of.”

Shortly after the suspension was announced, Phoenix general manager James Jones also released a statement, saying, “On behalf of the Phoenix Suns organization, (coach) Monty Williams and I are disappointed in the actions by Deandre Ayton that led to his testing positive for a banned diuretic and subsequent suspension by the NBA. This does not uphold the standards and principles we have set for the team.

“Deandre has expressed his deepest remorse. While he is suspended we remain committed to his growth and development on and off the court. His actions are not taken lightly, and we are committed to ensuring that Deandre understands the profound impact it has had on the team, organization, and Suns community.”

Jones, speaking to the radio station 98.7 FM in Arizona, on the Burns & Gambo show, was asked on Tuesday whether he had an update on the situation. “I don’t,” Jones said. “That’s in the player’s association’s hands. We’re supporting Deandre. We’re focused on the team continuing to focus on the next game. That’ll take care of itself. I know he misses being out there with his teammates and whenever he comes back, we’ll be ready to re-integrate him and continue with this forward movement and momentum.”

Early Success for the Suns, Even Without Ayton

The Suns have been able to put together some momentum, going 2-2 out of the gate, including wins over the Clippers and Kings. Phoenix had a narrow loss on Tuesday, 96-95 against Utah, in which the game clock appeared to have malfunctioned with 1.2 seconds remaining, costing Phoenix the chance at one final possession.

Veteran big man Aron Baynes has been starting in Ayton’s place at center, and has handled himself well, averaging 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds and shooting 54.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Ayton, who is allowed to practice and be around the team during the suspension, averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds last season as a rookie and had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the one game he played this season.

