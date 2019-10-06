DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for SNF Colts vs. Chiefs

DraftKings NFL Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features the Indianapolis Colts, who are looking to climb atop their division with a victory. To do so they will have to go through the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Tonight’s matchup features two of fantasy football’s leading signal-callers through the first four weeks of the season. The winner of the DraftKings Showdown will be adding $250K to their wallets.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection cost 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Roster Construction

Captain: Patrick Mahomes $19,200 FLEX: Jacoby Brissett $8,400 FLEX: Marlon Mack $6,800 FLEX: Mecole Hardman $6,200 FLEX: Eric Ebron $5,000 FLEX: Zach Pascal $4,200



Why this Lineup?

There’s not much to be said about our Captain choice. Even in a “bad” game by his standards a week ago, Patrick Mahomes still put up 21 fantasy points. Prior to last week Mahomes had averaged 32.27 points per game.

Jacoby Brissett is quietly a top 10 quarterback in fantasy this season. Even more impressive is the fact that Brissett was tied with Mahomes for the most passing touchdowns in the NFL entering Week 5. Kansas City allows the eighth-most fantasy points to QBs this season. Opposing signal callers have averaged 22.36 vs. the Chiefs over the past two weeks.

Marlon Mack is currently listed as questionable for tonight’s game. However Jay Glazer reported earlier in the day that Mack is “good to go.” Indianapolis runs their offense through Mack and their ground game. Only six running backs had been handed the rock more than Mack prior to the start of Week 5. KC allows 22+ fantasy points to opposing RBs this season, the 10th most in all of football.

Mecole Hardman was a huge fantasy disappoint a week ago. Look for the wideout to get back to his game-changing ways on Sunday night. Tyreek Hill is once again OUT of the lineup for the Chiefs this week, while Sammy Watkins is dealing with a shoulder injury. Hardman has a chance of being Mahomes’ number one target at receiver tonight.

After a dud Week 1 Eric Ebron has since averaged 10.3 fantasy points over the past three weeks. The tight end has also scored a touchdown in two of the past three games. Kansas City allows 12+ fantasy points per game to the TE position, the sixth-highest average in football.

Little known Zach Pascal has been highly popular within the Indianapolis offense over the past two weeks. The wideout has averaged 12.25 fantasy points since Week 3 while totaling 10 targets over the same time span. TY Hilton‘s playing status is still up in the air at the moment. Even if he’s a go, Pascal still presents quality usage for his price tag.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

We decided to opt-out of plugging in a Kansas City running back despite their success over the past few weeks. The return of Damien Williams tonight crowds the backfield and clouds how the team will use their abundance of running backs.

Rolling with Mahomes greatly hindered our salary, making us miss out on Travis Kelce. However, thanks to the abundance of talented skill players taking the field on Sunday night, we were able to still compile a formable lineup behind our two-QB lineup.

Reminder, the game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET tonight. Be sure to set your lineups, and good luck!

READ NEXT: Fantasy: Start or Sit Tevin Coleman on Monday Night?