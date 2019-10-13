DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for SNF Steelers vs. Chargers

DraftKings NFL $888K Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features a Los Angeles Chargers team who has dropped three of their past four games. On the other side of the ball will be the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by their third-string undrafted rookie signal-caller.

The first place prize winner of the DraftKings SNF Showdown will be gifted with a hefty $200K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection cost 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Philip Rivers $15,300 FLEX: Melvin Gordon $9,000 FLEX: Devlin Hodges $8,400 FLEX: Diontae Johnson $6,400 FLEX: Hunter Henry $5,600 FLEX: Chargers DEF $5,200



Why this Lineup?

Philip Rivers is coming off of his worst game of the season. However, he averaged an impressive 24.98 points over two of his three prior games. Pittsburgh allowed an averaged of 24.92 points to the likes of Tom Brady and Russell Wilson over the first two weeks of the season.

Melvin Gordon disappointed in his 2019 debut one week ago. Expect him to bounce back in a big way this week. Gordon already outpaced fellow running back Austin Ekeler in rushing attempts by nine in Week 5. Pittsburgh has allowed four rushing touchdowns in just as many games. Gordon has scored 40 total touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Devlin Hodges makes his first career start on Sunday night. He’ll surely take some bumps and bruises. However, he will likely accumulate plenty of garbage time stats. Los Angeles has allowed approximately two passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season.

Diontae Johnson‘s 41.2 fantasy points since being inserted into the Steelers starting lineup back in Week 3 is actually the most points by a Pittsburgh pass catcher over that time frame. Johnson has scored twice over the past three weeks. Los Angeles has allowed an average of 16+ points and a receiving touchdown to teams’ leading fantasy scorers at the wideout position over the past two weeks.

Hunter Henry is set to make his season debut on Sunday Night Football. Henry is one of the most complete tight ends in all of football, and immediately becomes one of Rivers’ top targets. Pittsburgh has allowed an average of 13.46 fantasy points to tight ends over the previous three weeks.

Chargers Defense gets a dream matchup tonight vs. an undrafted free agent quarterback making his first-ever career start. The unit has allowed an impressive 12.5 fantasy points over the past two weeks.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most glaring omissions in our showdown lineup are Austin Ekeler and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Ekeler wowed a week ago, tying a team record for receptions in a single game. However, Los Angeles got off to a slow start in that game, causing the team to go pass-heavy in order to work their way back in the game. Tonight’s game script will likely not call for a similar philosophy while facing off against the Devlin Hodges led-Steelers.

Speaking of Hodges, his “number one” target at wideout, JuJu Smith Schuster, has not been the number one fantasy target many hoped for when Antonio Brown left town this offseason. Smith-Schuster has averaged just 66.6 receiving yards and 0.4 touchdowns per game in 2019.

Reminder, the game kicks off tonight at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups, and good luck!

