Philadelphia Eagles Announce Uniform Color for Bills Game

The Eagles are going back to their white jerseys for Sunday’s battle in Buffalo. They wore their midnight green ones last week.

The last time Carson Wentz and company donned white was two weeks ago during their 38-20 loss to the Vikings in Minnesota. The Eagles enter Week 8 carrying mountain-sized drama following sources leaking information to the media and former players eviscerating the organization.

The latter hijacked the headlines Friday morning when Orlando Scandrick slammed everything from the team’s front office to their defensive leader. The Eagles took it in stride, with players dismissing the comments before their own Twitter handle fired back. As Bill Belichick famously said: “We’re on to Buffalo.”

Philadelphia heads to upstate New York for a must-win game against a 5-1 Bills team. The Eagles hold a 7-6 lead in the all-time series, including a 23-20 victory the last time they met in 2015.

Sam Bradford threw for 247 yards in that one for Chip Kelly’s team. The two teams haven’t played in Buffalo since 2011 when the Bills won 31-24. Michael Vick was the Eagles quarterback and chucked four interceptions for Andy Reid’s squad.

How to Watch Sunday’s Eagles-Bills Game

The Eagles and Bills will meet for the 14th time in the history of the intra-conference series. The Eagles hold a 7-6 lead in the all-time series.

When: Sunday, October 27 at 1 p.m.

Where: New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY

TV: FOX; Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)

Radio: 94 WIP; Announcers: Merrill Reese (play-by-play), Mike Quick (analyst), Howard Eskin (sideline reporter)

Streaming: FuboTV

Sean McDermott: Bills Coach Beloved in Philadelphia

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott grew up an Eagles fan and attended La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, PA. (Note: the same high school as this humble Eagles reporter).

The Eagles were also the team that took a chance on him as a young defensive coach when they hired him as a scouting administrative assistant in 1999. McDermott was promoted to Eagles defensive coordinator in 2009, left to follow in the legendary Jim Johnson’s footsteps. He was fired following the 2010 season.

But there are no hard feelings there. McDermott’s Philly ending was very complicated (remember Juan Castillo?) and the coach still calls the area his home. But Sunday’s game has a different feel. He’s coaching against his hometown team, this time as the enemy. It surely will be a surreal atmosphere at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY.

Sean McDermott’s high school coaches, teachers, teammates & friends shared stories about the @BuffaloBills' head coach as a teenager in suburban Philadelphia. You want to read this. Only at @TheBuffaloNews: #Bills #Eagles #PHIvsBUF @lschs https://t.co/CF1VxjCw2A — Jason Wolf (@JasonWolf) October 25, 2019

“That’s where I got my start, so I’m forever grateful for that and working with Andy Reid there,” McDermott told Jason Wolf. “Working where I grew up and being around my family made it special. It really did.”

The Buffalo News reached out to more than a dozen of McDermott’s high school coaches, teachers, teammates and friends ahead of Sunday’s game. They all paint the same picture, one of a “soft-spoken, single-minded, ripped redhead.”

“It’s weird to me,” McDermott’s friend Chris Brady told Jason Wolf, “because how much do you change from then till now? And so much of what he is and how he operates is very similar. He’s the same guy we knew in high school. It’s not like he’s putting on some kind of mask.”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target