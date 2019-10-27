Eagles vs. Bills Prediction: Buffalo Trying to Keep Pace in AFC East

The Bills are off to their best start since the Jim Kelly days. With a win Sunday, Buffalo will improve to 6-1 for the first time since winning seven of their first eight games during their last Super Bowl run in 1993.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are playing some of their worst football of the season, fresh off a 37-10 debacle in Dallas last Sunday that saw the Eagles commit four turnovers and fall a game back of the rival Cowboys in the NFC East standings.

Philadelphia (3-4) has yet to find their stride on either side of the ball, especially defense, allowing 26.6 points per game this season. The disarray has caused friction in the locker room and the Eagles might be on the verge of collapse if they can’t turn things around quickly. Carson Wentz has thrown a touchdown pass in 10 consecutive games, tied with Seattle’s Russell Wilson for the longest active streak in the league.

Buffalo (5-1) is becoming one of the feel-good stories in the NFL this season, but they still find themselves looking up at the Patriots in the AFC East standings. Josh Allen closed out last Sunday’s 31-21 win against the Dolphins completing 10 of his final 11 passes in the second half. Allen is also the team’s second-leading rusher with 190 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Here’s a gambling breakdown for the Sunday afternoon matchup between the Eagles and Bills.

Game Details: Eagles at Bills

Date: Sunday, October 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: New Era Field (Orchard Park, New York)

TV: Fox

Spread: Bills -2

Total: 41

*All odds are courtesy of Covers

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling Facebook page for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

Betting Trends

Eagles are 2-5 ATS this season

Bills are 4-2 ATS this season

Over is 4-3 in Eagles games this season

Under is 5-1 in Bills games this season

Under is 5-2 in the last 7 Eagles road games

Under is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings

How Eagles +2 Can Cover

Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffrey get back on track. In three road losses this year, Wentz has committed six turnovers. Jeffrey had just two catches for 38 yards in last Sunday’s loss and must solve a Bills passing defense that is 4th best in the NFL allowing just 201.3 passing yards per game.

How Bills -2 Can Cover

Keep grinding in the trenches. Buffalo is ranked 7th in the NFL with 135.8 rush yards per game. The ageless wonder Frank Gore is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and is a steady presence in the backfield for second-year quarterback Josh Allen. Also helping Allen is a stout Bills D allowing just 15.8 points per game this season. Make no mistake, this is a legit Buffalo team on both sides of the ball.

Prediction

This seems like the perfect spot to ride Buffalo momentum, but something smells fishy in western New York. Everything points to an easy Bills win yet the spread is less than a field goal, meaning our friends in the desert believe Philadelphia is the better team. The Eagles need this game more, and I think they will do just enough to sneak out a season-saving win for Doug Peterson and Carson Wentz. Take Philly.

Eagles 24, Bills 21

