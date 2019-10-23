Fletcher Cox Flashes Shotgun to Thwart Attempted Burglary: Report

When Fletcher Cox appeared on last week’s injury report with an illness, no one thought twice about it. Apparently, he may have missed practice for a more serious reason.

According to 6abc’s Action News, Cox was caught in a precarious situation when a man wielding a baseball bat attempted to break into his home in Mullica Hill, NJ. The hulking Eagles defensive tackle was forced to grab a shotgun in an attempt to intimidate the intruder who threw rocks at his front door and tried to enter through the garage. Cox, per court documents, phoned police after the man identified as Corbyn Nyemah fled the scene.

Nyemah was looking for his ex-girlfriend who was rumored to be dating Cox. Surveillance cameras revealed that Nyemah damaged her car with a baseball bat as the vehicle was parked in Cox’s driveway. He was later captured by U.S. Marshals following a police pursuit that began due to “erratic driving and identification of the suspect,” according to 6abc’s Action News.

The Eagles are not commenting on the incident at this time. Cox is expected to attend practice today at the NovaCare Complex. Cox played 53 snaps last week in Dallas while recording his first sack of the season.

Cox Sued for ‘Alienation of Affection’ in 2017

Fletcher Cox is no stranger to awkward encounters with ex-girlfriends. In 2017, the defensive tackle was sued for allegedly ruining a couple’s marriage after seducing a North Carolina man’s wife. According to the Charlotte Observer, Cox was sued for “alienation of affection” when he began a relationship with a bartender and then tired of it. The husband, Joshua Jeffords, claimed Cox had sent his wife sexually-charged text messages saying he wanted to impregnate her.

Jeffords’ wife sent messages to Cox calling him “boo” and saying she was “loving everything you have to say” and “I really like you,” “We’d make some damn beautiful babies” and “I want to get to know you babe. I know we are compatible sexually,” according to the lawsuit. He says Cox met and seduced his wife when she was on a work trip to Pennsylvania in April. After confronting his wife about the affair, Jeffords says in the lawsuit that his wife visited Pennsylvania multiple times and moved there on Oct. 28 after putting her belongings in a storage unit.

Cox also reportedly messaged her a picture of his private parts, per court documents. Jeffords was seeking $50,000 in damages and later checked himself into a mental health facility.

