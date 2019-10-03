Eagles’ Jason Kelce Makes Beautiful Announcement [LOOK]

When Jason Kelce was excused from practice for personal reasons, the common thought was it was a family affair. Jason and his wife, Kylie, had been expecting the birth of their first child and the due date was coming up.

On Thursday, Kelce took to Instagram to post a beautiful picture of Kylie clutching their newborn daughter: Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce. The Eagles center pointed out that the baby had “chunked up the deuces” on the way out as two fingers are extended. Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce weighed in at eight pounds and six ounces.

Kelce has long credited his own parents for turning him into the man he is today. After the Eagles won the Super Bowl, he told a story about how they encouraged him to follow his dreams. Now it’s his turn to return the favor as a loving father.

“My father and mother told me to stay after my dream,” Kelce told reporters after the Super Bowl. “And I’ve officially accomplished the best thing in this sport with a group of guys who mean the world to me.”

Will Kelce be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Jets? That remains to be seen. Halapoulivaati Vaitai was taking snaps at center at Wednesday’s practice in the case Kelce couldn’t resume his normal role.

Eagles Dealing with Soft Tissues Injuries

The Eagles’ medical staff has come under heat for somehow allowing a rash of soft tissue injuries to ravish the roster. How did this strange epidemic filter into the locker room? Is it purely coincidence or does it speak to a broader problem?

Head coach Doug Pederson chalked it up to “football is football” and cited that the warmer weather sometimes plays a factor. Athletes’ bodies need time to adjust through the first four weeks coming out of training camp.

“Football is football. It’s going to happen. [There is] a lot of transition, a lot of stopping and starting with some of this stuff,” Pederson told reporters. “I emphasize quite a bit, even days like today where it’s going to be warm, just you have to take care of your body, the hydration and whatever they have to do, rest, eat right, training as far as conditioning, extra conditioning, whatever they can do to help them stay healthy.”

Wednesday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/KdLtHdyUwB — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2019

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target