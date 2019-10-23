Malcolm Jenkins Tells Critical Eagles Fan to ‘Neck Yourself’

It wasn’t a great day for Malcolm Jenkins. The Eagles safety was uncharacteristically hyper-critical and negative with his remarks.

Jenkins, one of the more positively outspoken players in the league, had been catching fire for some comments he made comparing the 2018 Eagles with the 2019 Eagles. The veteran was describing the formula that turned things around last year when he singled out “real” changes on both defense and offense, specifically calling out the insertion of Nick Foles.

Jenkins was probably using it as a metaphor, but his choice of words rubbed people the wrong way. One particular Twitter user named David Goloski took him to task over it, and the fiery safety angrily told him “neck yourself.” Again, not the best choice of words.

Hahahahaha you don’t even believe that statement. You forgot I was at the probowl last year now I can’t cut it on anyone else’s roster 😂 neck yourself… immediately https://t.co/ShZDeEYCAF — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) October 23, 2019

The story Jenkins was responding to in the first place appeared on NJ.com where he cited how Foles’ presence changed how the Eagles did things offensively.

“I think we had a real change on both sides of the ball,” Jenkins told NJ Advance Media. “You had Nick Foles coming in and obviously that changed a lot of what we did offensively.”

Jenkins Refutes Lane Johnson’s Claim on Lateness

On Monday, Malcolm Jenkins made headlines after he refuted previous comments Lane Johnson had made regarding the Eagles’ behavior at team meetings and practices. Johnson had stressed that a “callout” session was on the horizon and offered that players had been showing up late for work. It was time to start holding everyone accountable, per Johnson.

“Really it’s gonna probably be a callout session. Everybody will be held accountable,” Johnson said. “Little stuff that slides during the week, late to practice, late to meetings. Stuff will be held accountable for. I think that will maybe creep into the games.”

Lane Johnson on next team meeting “Really its gonna probably be a callout session. Everybody will be held accountable. Little stuff that slides during the week, late to practice, late to meetings. Stuff will be held accountable for. I think that will maybe creep into the games” pic.twitter.com/TveM5JCXC1 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 21, 2019

But Jenkins later claimed none of it was true, at least to his knowledge. The safety hadn’t observed any irregularities in the locker room.

“I don’t really know where this narrative is coming from,” Jenkins said, via Bleeding Green Nation. “I don’t know exactly who is being referenced when they talk about this stuff. So, yeah, I don’t know. I don’t know what Lane is talking about. Not any of the meetings or practices that I’m apart of, and if that is happening, it’s not the responsibility of players.”

Doug Pederson Blames Traffic for Late Meetings

During an appearance with “Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Show” on 94WIP, Doug Pederson actually blamed Philadelphia traffic on a reason why players might be missing practice. He wasn’t kidding either.

“From time to time there may be a guy late for treatment or a practice, or something like that,” Pederson said. “Listen, we live in a busy city and guys’ trips to get in here sometimes, with traffic, can be a problem.”

Doug Pederson: 'traffic' can cause some players to be late#Eagles head coach reacts to OT Lane Johnson's comments about players being late to practice and meetings (via @SportsRadioWIP) pic.twitter.com/r1LJqJ2AHF — RADIO.COM Sports (@RDCSports) October 22, 2019

Pederson won’t admit there is any fracture or dysfunction in the locker room, but took the blame for any negativity. It’s his job to fix whatever the issue is.

Pederson said: “It’s hard to really answer that question without saying this; that it starts with me, and I hold myself accountable.”

