It’s a simple swipe of the nose, maybe a meaningless afterthought. Since it involved the Eagles and Cowboys, it’s turning into a mini-controversy.

In a video posted by the Dallas Morning News showing Zach Ertz and Ezekiel Elliott swapping jerseys after Sunday’s 37-10 shellacking in Dallas, the two rival players ceremonially exchange and autograph each other’s uniforms. No harm, no foul there.

Then, rookies Miles Sanders and Tony Pollard do a similar jersey swap and drama unfolds — well, depending on the vantage point. As a few crazed fans pointed out in the comments section on YouTube, it appears as if Sanders wipes his nose with the Cowboys jersey that Pollard hands him.

Look for the first sniff around the 1 minute, 27-second mark. Sanders goes in for a more aggressive swipe to the nose at the 1 minute, 31-second mark. This weird and awkward sequence could be a new Zapruder film of sorts for NFL rivalries gone wrong.

VideoVideo related to eagles rookie appears to wipe nose with cowboys jersey [watch] 2019-10-22T18:08:24-04:00

Some of the better comments included:

So we just gonna ignore Sanders using the jersey to wipe his nose at the end? — @a prod the first wipe was wrist, the second… Cowboys royal blue. — I was literally about to say the same thing. I cant tell if it was intentional or not lmao — I don’t think that was intentional. More like he has no etiquette. —

Meanwhile, Ertz and Elliott pull of the friendly trading of shirts with no incident. Maybe just chalk it up as another rookie mistake for Sanders.

Pollard & Sanders: A Tale of Two Running Backs

The Cowboys drafted Tony Pollard in the fourth round, while the Eagles grabbed Miles Sanders in the second round. Sanders was supposed to contribute right away to an Eagles offense predicated on explosive plays but that hasn’t exactly happened. The rookie does have 63 rushes for 220 yards this season, plus 16 catches for 230 yards. He’s the team’s fourth-leading receiver, too.

Pollard was drafted more for depth until a holdout by Ezekiel Elliott turned him into an overnight fantasy football sensation. He did carry the rock eight times for 28 yards against Philadelphia, including one nifty first-down run late in the first half. Pollard certainly has some bounce in his step and probably could start for quite a few times in the league.

Just that rookie Tony Pollard making something out of nothing (🎥 @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/Q7lovpMv2A — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 21, 2019

What Happened on 3rd-and-4 in Dallas?

One of the biggest questions on everyone’s minds after Sunday was what happened on that fateful 3rd-and-4 play where Miles Sanders was stopped. He seemed to have a gaping hole down the middle, but the rookie running back chose to cut it to the far right instead. The Eagles were down 14-7 at their own 16-yard line when the controversial play occurred.

Miles Sanders doing Miles Sanders things on 3rd and 4. pic.twitter.com/oBsf1ovCCd — J Moyer (@JMoyerFB) October 21, 2019

On Tuesday, Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh tried to elaborate on what went wrong. The coach explained that the play was blocked correctly by the offensive line, then admitted that Sanders arrived at the point of attack just a “click late.”

“I think he was in the right hole. I think he may have gotten there a click late,” Groh said. “But, I think he was in the right hole, and I think he’s done a lot of really good things for us over the first seven weeks. We’re going to continue to utilize him.”

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!