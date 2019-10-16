Top 6 Cornerbacks Eagles May Target after Jalen Ramsey Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to pick up the pieces with Jalen Ramsey off the market. He might have been the best cornerback out there, but he wasn’t the only one.

GM Howie Roseman took a beating on Twitter from outraged Eagles fans Tuesday night, so he might want to expedite his Plan B. The free-agent class is incredibly thin at the position, basically a cupboard-bare scenario. That means he’ll have to get creative in any potential trade package, with both the draft picks and financials.

Or maybe the Eagles truly don’t want to deal for a cornerback. The decision not to up the ante for Ramsey indicated the front office might be fine with trotting out a healed Jalen Mills and rejuvenated Ronald Darby. Either way, let’s take a look at some possible options for them at the NFL’s newest diva position.

Top 6 Potential Cornerbacks for Eagles to Target

Patrick Peterson, Cardinals

Peterson is the no-brainer, obvious first choice on this list. He’s qualified for eight straight Pro Bowls while earning a career-best grade from Pro Football Focus (82.3) at age 28. His 23 interceptions rank 12th among all active cornerbacks and safeties, along with 76 total pass breakups. One major problem would be convincing Arizona to trade him as they have previously said he’s not for sale. But the Cardinals are in rebuild mode and draft picks can go a long way. Maybe they would even throw in receiver Larry Fitzgerald, for the right price. Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox all have to be available.

Trumaine Johnson, Jets

The hot-and-cold cornerback has started the last two games for the Jets after only playing 12 snaps prior to that. His name had been gaining momentum as a potential trade target after falling out of favor with the coaching staff in New York. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore as Johnson’s play has improved. The Jets signed the 29-year-old to a $72.5 million contract in 2018 so they would be looking for something significant in return. Would a fourth-rounder be enough? Maybe Nelson Agholor? Johnson does have 22 career interceptions since 2012.

Cornerbacks flying off the board at warp speed. Joe Douglas is currently sitting in his office at One #Jets Drive wondering when he's gonna start getting calls for the stud CB he has available. C'mon Dave Gettleman, Jon Gruden, Bruce Allen…..pick up the phone & dial! pic.twitter.com/1bxU56tmSW — Play Like A Jet (@Playlikeajet1) October 16, 2019

Janoris Jenkins, Giants

Jenkins is a guy who just doesn’t fit in with the Giants’ plans moving forward. He’s an older player (30) and the team has already drafted his replacement yet the crafty veteran keeps making it hard to bench him when he’s out on the field grabbing interceptions. Jenkins already has three picks in six games, along with 29 tackles and eight pass breakups. He would also be a nice sounding board for Malcolm Jenkins in the Eagles’ locker room. The best part? The Eagles could probably acquire him for a third-round pick.

Josh Norman, Redskins

Teams generally don’t like to trade within their division, but it’s a down year for the division and rival GMs might be willing to bite the bullet to clean house. Norman was once regarded as the very best cornerback in football as evidenced by the $75 million deal Washington handed him in 2016. The tread has been starting to show on his well-worn wheels, but Pro Football Focus still ranked him a Top-50 corner in 2018. He has six picks over the last three years and rarely misses games with 89 starts in eight seasons. Again, it would come down to numbers with Norman. The Eagles have the cap space, but do they want to use it on an aging player in decline?

Xavien Howard, Dolphins

Wishful thinking on this one. The Dolphins may be in full-on tank mode, but Howard isn’t a player they are shopping. In fact, the cornerback wants to stay in Miami after inking a five-year extension this summer. Howard, a second-round pick in 2016, is one of the best young corners in the NFL. His seven interceptions in 2018 tied for the league lead, along with 12 pass breakups en route to his first Pro Bowl. The Eagles would be foolish to not at least call Miami’s bluff. He might be the only player worth moving Zach Ertz for.

#Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard allowed just 2 receptions on 18 deep targets (20+ yards downfield) last season His 85.8 coverage grade ranked 3rd among 59 CBs with 10+ deep targets in 2018 ❌🔒🔽#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Qnls8McvHj — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) September 4, 2019

Chris Harris Jr., Broncos

Chris Harris Jr. is another guy that could band-aid the Eagles’ struggling secondary — and he’s the more viable option. The Broncos cornerback was rumored to be on the trading block last year until Denver placated him with a substantial pay raise. Harris will earn $12 million this season, but he’s an unrestricted free agent in 2020. The 30-year-old has been an elite corner for a very long time as evidenced by his four Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl ring. Harris is an absolute stud: he’s been thrown at 644 times in 132 career games, with only 10 wide receivers catching a touchdown against him.

