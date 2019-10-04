Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers: Jimmy Graham, Jaylen Samuels & More

Welcome to our fantasy football sleepers column for Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season. This week we will be examining numerous pass-catchers from the state of Ohio, a running back from Pittsburgh who did a little bit of everything during his Week 4 performance, as well as a former superstar tight end who is trending upwards.

Below you will find three separate categories for our sleepers. We begin with players likely rostered but on the majority of fantasy owners’ benches. Then we move on to deep sleepers, most of whom are likely still floating around your waiver wire. Finally, our fantasy sleeper of the week, the player most likely to produce in a big way despite low expectations.

Don’t get caught snoozing on this handful of players who are bound to help you add another “W” to your win column this week. Check out our list below.

Sleepers

Andy Dalton (QB, CIN) vs ARI

For all the bad that Dalton and his fellow Cincinnati Bengals put on film this past week, he’s still worthy of a look in fantasy for Week 5. Yes, it’s true that AJ Green will once again be out of the lineup. Yes, the team also placed their leading wideout on IR just a few days ago. So what’s there to like about Dalton? For starters, only three quarterbacks average more pass attempts per game than Dalton this season. Dalton’s opponents this week also happen to surrender the third-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this year.

Tyler Eifert (TE, CIN) vs ARI

Eifert may be the most disappointing Bengals player of this season, which is saying a lot. Eifert has essentially been used as a red zone player only for the majority of 2019. That specific role may be enough to produce a valid fantasy performance on Sunday. Arizona has allowed six receiving touchdowns and an average of 20.25 points to starting tight ends this season, both stats are the most in the NFL. Eifert may also see an uptick in usage due to injuries suffered by other Bengals pass-catchers.

Jaylen Samuels (RB, PIT) vs. BAL

It may be hard to categorize Samuels as a sleeper after last week’s performance. However, a closer look at his showing last Monday night proves that Samuels was actually highly ineffective with an average of just 2.6 ypc. Still, Samuels’ added usage rate seems like a formula for success in Pittsburgh. The ability for Samuels to rack up passing yards by simply shoveling the ball in front of him is a major plus. If JuJu Smith-Schuster misses Week 5, Samuels may see even more than the eight receptions he totaled a week ago. Baltimore allows the sixth-most fantasy points to RBs this season.

Deep Sleepers 💤

Duke Johnson (RB, HOU) vs. ATL

Duke Johnson does not touch the ball enough. It doesn’t matter if he’s part of the Cleveland Browns or the Houston Texans, he simply continues to be underutilized. Yet if you’re in a multi-flex league you may consider throwing Johnson into your lineup this week. “Receiving backs” over the past three weeks have averaged more than four receptions against the Falcons.

Auden Tate (WR, CIN) vs. ARI

It’s a Cincinnati Bengals themed slumber party in this week’s sleeper column. We touched on John Ross’ injury earlier, which will obviously free up looks for Tate. However, Tate was already beginning to carve out a role for himself in the Bengals system. Tate has registered 16 targets over the past two weeks.

Sleeper of the Week

Jimmy Graham (TE, GB) at DAL

The Green Bay Packers will likely be without Davante Adams this week, as he continues to miss practice time with a turf toe. Even with Adams in the lineup a week ago, Graham saw season highs in every receiving category, and that’s with two “dropped” touchdowns. The chances of Graham topping his numbers from a week ago vs. the Dallas Cowboys this week are extremely high. Dallas allows the 10th most fantasy points to the tight end position through four weeks of play.

