Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 6 of the NFL season. In today’s quarterback edition we feature the signal-caller at the helm of the current mess in Cleveland. Plus, two rookie gunslingers worthy of a starting spot in your lineups this week.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | K]

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Matt Ryan at ARI

Ryan has tossed seven interceptions through the first five weeks of 2019, which is how many he threw over the entirety of the 2018 season. Yet, the prime reason for his turnover issues is also the same thing that makes Ryan a great fantasy option. Atlanta cannot run the football. In return Ryan averages more than 44 pass attempts a game, including a total of 99 attempts over the past two weeks. Arizona allows 23+ fantasy points to opposing QBs this season.

Kyler Murray vs. ATL

Murray makes a repeat visit to our start ’em section in consecutive weeks. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner rewarded fantasy owners in Week 5 with 25.42 points, the most in his young career. Murray has a chance at surpassing that output in Week 6 vs. Atlanta. The Falcons surrender the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2019. Atlanta’s past three opponents at QB have all scored more than 20 points, including 41.74 points by Deshaun Watson a week ago.

Gardner Minshew vs. NO

Don’t look now, but Minshew is currently a QB1 in 12-team fantasy leagues. He averages more than 18+ points per game while tossing two touchdowns in all but one contest this season. New Orleans has surrendered the third-most points to QBs, including the most passing touchdowns on a per-game basis in 2019.

Sleeper: Kyle Allen at TB

Allen has averaged less than 207 passing yards since his four-touchdown performance in Week 3. Tampa Bay might be just what the doctor ordered for Allen to recapture his fantasy football magic. The Buccaneers allowed an average of 22.21 fantasy points per game to QBs this season, sixth-most in football. That number jumps to an average of 28.7 points over the past three weeks.

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Daniel Jones at NE

Jones has since cooled down from his astonishing NFL debut where he finished as the sixth-highest scoring player in fantasy for the week, regardless of position. The quarterback has accumulated 8.46 fewer fantasy points over the past two weeks combined than he had in that one performance back in Week 3. This week, Jones will be without Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram at his disposal. Oh, he also faces off against a Patriots defense that has allowed less than 10 fantasy points combined to QBs over the past two weeks.

Baker Mayfield vs. SEA

Mayfield could have sat out Week 5’s game and put up the same amount of fantasy points. Yet, he played, tossed 22 pass attempts, and finished with a grand total of ZERO points. Mayfield has thrown just four TDs to eight interceptions this season. No quarterback has thrown more interceptions than Mayfield since he’s entered the league. Seattle is middle of the pack when it comes to defending QBs this season. However, this has more to do with Mayfield and the Browns issues than a tough matchup.

Marcus Mariota vs. DEN

We told you to sit Mariota a week ago, and we’re back this week to tell you to do the same. Mariota is the definition of boom or bust at the quarterback position. Unfortunately, those booms come few and far between from his bust performances. Mariota scored fewer than nine fantasy points a week ago. He has thrown for less than 185 yards or no passing touchdowns in three of his five games this season. Only one defensive unit has allowed fewer fantasy points than the Denver Broncos to the QB position this season.

Buyers Beware: Carson Wentz at MIN

Wentz has done everything asked of him this season for Philadelphia. However, what is asked of him is not conducive to sustained upper-level fantasy production. Wentz has averaged 174.5 passing yards on 16.5 completions and 15.8 fantasy points the past two weeks. Minnesota allows an average of 15.3 points to QBs in 2019, the eighth-fewest in football.

READ NEXT: Fantasy: Quarterback Rankings Week 6