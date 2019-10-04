Fantasy Football Week 5 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 5 of the NFL season. Our tight ends edition this week features a former must-start fantasy option who will be relied upon heavily this coming week. Plus, a few young pass-catchers trending up.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Travis Kelce will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of such caliber check out our weekly fantasy football tight end rankings.

TE: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Jimmy Graham at DAL

Aaron Rodgers made it be known to the media prior to Week 4 that Jimmy Graham needed to be a bigger part of the offense. Graham responded by posting season highs across the board vs. the Eagles. Graham will be called upon even more in Week 5 with top target Davante Adams likely out with a turf toe injury. Dallas surrenders the 10th most points to TEs this season.

Darren Waller vs. CHI

Chicago is a daunting matchup when you see it on paper. When you dig deeper it gets even worse. The Bears have allowed just one tight end all season to surpass 5.3 fantasy points. However, when you face off against guys like Jeff Heuerman and Jeremy Sprinkle, those numbers should be taken with a grain of salt. Waller leads Oakland in nearly every receiving statistical category, by a wide margin at that. He will see even more targets come his way if wideout Tyrell Williams can’t give it a go this week with a foot injury.

Dawson Knox at TEN

Knox continues to get more and more involved in the Bills offense, as they begin to utilize his athletic skill set. Knox has averaged 62.5 yards receiving over the past two games. Tennessee has been tremendous on defense this season, with the exception of one issue, defending the tight end position. The Titans allow an average of 13+ fantasy points to TEs, the fifth-most in football.

Sleepers: Noah Fant at LAC & Tyler Eifert vs. ARI

We couldn’t decide between Fant and Eifert for our weekly sleeper, so we said the hell with it, they both can claim the spot.

Fant scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 4 while also averaging 15+ yards per reception, the most of his young career. The Chargers surrender the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Eifert continues to be underutilized in the Bengals offense, however, with leading receiver John Ross joining top-target AJ Green on the injury list, Eifert’s time to produce is now. Arizona has allowed a league-leading six receiving touchdowns to opposing tight ends.

TE: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Delanie Walker vs. BUF

Walker has not been the old reliable target this season that he had been in years past. Walker has not found the end zone since his two-score performance in Week 1, and is coming off a game where he posted just one reception in the midst of his QB having his best performance of the season. Buffalo is the near-definition of lockdown when it comes to defending tight ends this season. The Bills surrender an average of less than four points to the position.

Vernon Davis vs. NE

Davis posted just five yards in Week 4 vs. a Giants team that has struggled mightily against the pass this season. Week 5’s matchup with the Patriots is on the complete opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to defensive hierarchy. Washington also doesn’t have a starting quarterback at this time, which is not good news when facing off against a Pats team that has allowed just 4.72 fantasy points to TEs this season.

Buyers Beware: Jason Witten vs. GB

Witten has been solid over the past two weeks, posting back to back 50+ yard receiving performances. However, Green Bay has allowed opposing tight ends to average just 38 yards per game against them this season. TEs have scored just slightly above seven points on average in 2019 when facing off with the Packers.

