Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 6 of the NFL season. Our wide receiver edition this week features a former first-team all pro, along with multiple rookie pass catchers trending in opposite directions.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: DJ Moore vs. TB

Moore is coming off of his best yardage output of the season in Week 5. He also saw eight targets in the game vs. Jacksonville, one more target than he had seen each of the previous two weeks with Kyle Allen at the helm. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing WRs through the first five weeks of play. That includes a Week 2 outing where Moore himself racked up 17.9 fantasy points on 14 targets.

Josh Gordon vs. NYG

Gordon has not been the guy we’ve seemingly been waiting for over the past five years. He’ll likely never recapture his pre multi suspension form. However, he’s still a talented big-body receiver. If we’re being honest, you could probably scratch the talented, and big body part from one’s resume, and they’d still perform admirably against the Giants secondary. New York has been abysmal at defending opposing wideouts this season. Only one team has allowed more fantasy points to wide receivers this season. The Giants are also riddled with injuries on the offensive side of the ball, this likely poor productivity will lead to more opportunities for the Pats offense.

DJ Chark vs. NO

Chark is becoming a borderline must-start in fantasy leagues. There’s not much to be said here regarding Chark. The former LSU Tiger is emerging as a bonafide WR1 for the Jaguars, scoring five touchdowns in as many games this season. New Orleans allows nearly 21 fantasy points to opposing teams’ leading receiver.

Terry McLaurin vs. MIA

McLaurin may have become a bit of a fantasy afterthought after missing one week with an injury and producing his worst statistical game of his career last week. However, McLaurin still saw seven targets in Week 5. In fact, he has yet to see less than seven targets in any game this season. Plus, the Redskins are likely to reinsert Case Keenum as their starting quarterback, the signal-caller that McLaurin saw his most production with this year. Lastly, he faces off against the Dolphins defense, enough said.

Sleeper: DeVante Parker vs. WAS

Speaking of the Dolphins, not all is bad on the fantasy front for Miami this week. We’re all well aware that DeVante Parker is a first round draft bust. However, he is beginning to emerge in a talent hungry Dolphins offense. Parker averaged nearly seven targets per game over the first three weeks of the season. He’s also coming off a 17 point showing in the ‘Phins most recent contest. Washington allows the third-most fantasy points to wideouts this season.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: M. Valdes-Scantling vs. DET

Valdes-Scantling was a hot name last week, and many expected the wideout to step up in a big way with Davante Adams ruled out with an injury. MVS burned those fantasy owners that showed faith in the Green Bay wideout by hauling in a single reception on just four targets as the Packers pseudo-WR1 in Week 5. Green Bay is optimistic that Adams will be able to return to action on Monday Night. The Lions have allowed only one wideout to find the end zone since opening weekend of the 2019 season.

Titans WRs vs. DEN

Much like MVS, fantasy owners bombarded the waiver wire in hopes of claiming AJ Brown last week. The former Ole Miss standout was coming off of a two touchdown performance the week prior. However, much like Corey Davis, and much like Adam Humphries, and much like the Titans offense in general, Brown failed to put up consistent production in back-to-back weeks. Denver has allowed the fourth-fewest points to wideout this season. They’ve only allowed two receivers to reach double-digit points since Week 1, and most recently they held Keenan Allen to less than four points in Week 5.

Buyers Beware: Marquise Brown vs. CIN

Brown found the end zone in Week 5, likely clouding his recent decline in production for many fantasy owners. Hollywood has averaged a meager 3 receptions and just 31 receiving yards since Week 2. For all of Cincinnati’s struggles this season, they’ve fared impressively well against wideouts this season. Only five defensive units have allowed fewer points to WRs this season.

