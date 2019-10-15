Fantasy Football Week 7 Defense Rankings: Patriots Have Death Grip on Top Spot

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 7 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week presents the perfect marriage of top-end defensive units facing off with a plethora of bottom-feeding offensive units.

Defense Outlook Week 7

Buffalo Bills (DEF2) return from a bye in Week 7, and waiting for them is the most giving offense in all of football. Every defensive unit to face off against the Miami Dolphins this season has scored double-digit fantasy points. Buffalo’s defense has scored in double-digits three out of their five games this season.

The Los Angeles Chargers offense is a mess at the moment. Philip Rivers has turned the ball over five times while averaging just 15 offensive points over the previous two weeks. In return, opposing defenses have averaged an impressive 13 fantasy points against them over the same time span. The Tennessee Titans (DEF4) have allowed an average of just 13.3 points over the past three weeks, while registering a total of 10 sacks and three turnovers.

Before there was the Patriots defense, there was the Jacksonville Jaguars (DEF5). Expect a fantasy output this week reminiscent of the heydays from a few seasons back. Cincinnati has allowed the fifth-most sacks in football this season. The Jags defense ranks fourth in sacks registered.

Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Defenses NE Opp.

1

 Patriots NE

@ NYJ

2

 Bills BUF

vs. MIA

3

 49ers SF

@ WAS

4

 Titans TEN

vs. LAC

5

 Jaguars JAC

@ CIN

6

 Chargers LAC

@ TEN

7

 Bears CHI

vs. NO

8

 Eagles PHI

@ DAL

9

 Ravens BAL

@ SEA

10

 Cowboys DAL

vs. PHI

11

 Seahawks SEA

vs. BAL

12

 Cardinals ARI

@ NYG

13

 Vikings MIN

@ DET

14

 Packers GB

vs. OAK

15

 Saints NO

@ CHI

16

 Rams LAR

@ ATL

17

 Redskins WAS

vs. SF

18

 Bengals CIN

vs. JAC

19

 Chiefs KC

@ DEN

20

 Lions DET

vs. MIN

21

 Raiders OAK

@ GB

22

 Texans HOU

@ IND

23

 Colts IND

vs. HOU

24

 Giants NYG

vs. ARI

25

 Dolphins MIA

@BUF

26

 Broncos DEN

vs. KC

27

 Falcons ATL

vs. LAR

28

 Jets NYJ

vs.NE
