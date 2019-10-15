Fantasy Football Week 7 WR Rankings: Davante Adams Injury Outlook

Getty Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 7 of the 2019 NFL regular season. Last week gifted us with the return of Tyreek Hill from injury. Despite playing fewer snaps than players such as Byron Pringle and Mecole Hardman, Hill went off for two touchdowns in his first game action since Week 1.

While we got Hill back in our lineups last week, Week 7 could see us down two top-five fantasy options at the position. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin (1st in points) is on a bye, while Amari Cooper (4th in points) is dealing with a thigh bruise.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 7

With Amari Cooper’s playing status up in the air, Michael Gallup (WR12) gets a boost in our rankings, not that he needed it. Gallup is a huge part of the Cowboys offense and has averaged nine targets over his four games this season. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing wideouts since Week 16 of last season than Gallup’s opponents this week, the New York Jets.

Davante Adams (WR2) has not taken the field since his 10 reception 180 yard receiving game back in Week 4. The timetable for Adams’ return to the playing field was set at two to six weeks. So while the Packers waited until late in the week prior to their Monday night tilt with the Lions, Week 7 would be the first realistic return date for the Green Bay wideout. If he does take the field this coming week he will be gifted with a dream matchup. The Oakland Raiders have surrendered an average of 21.18 fantasy points to opponents’ number one receivers.

From Week 3 through Week 5, no wideout scored more than Cooper Kupp’s (WR5) nearly 29 points per game. However, Kupp had no hope of producing in Week 6, as his quarterback Jared Goff threw for a grand total of 78 passing yards. Look for Kupp and the Rams offense to bounce back in a major way this week. The Falcons allow the most fantasy points to opposing wideouts, and the second-most passing touchdowns this season.

Terry McLaurin (WR26) has been a revelation for the Washington Redskins this season. The Ohio State product is looking like a bonafide number one target for the forseable future. Although, Week 7 is not one of those games. McLaurin faces off with a the San Francisco 49ers, who have not allowed an opposing wideout to score double-digits since Week 3.

Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Wide Receiver TEAM Opp.
1 Julio Jones ATL

vs. LAR

2

 Davante Adams GB Q

vs. OAK

3

 Adam Thielen MIN

@ DET

4

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

@ IND

5

 Cooper Kupp LAR

@ATL

6

 Tyreek Hill KC

@ DEN

7

 Michael Thomas NO

@ CHI

8

 Amari Cooper DAL Q

vs. PHI

9

 Julian Edelman NE

@ NYJ

10

 Tyler Lockett SEA

vs.BAL

11

 TY Hilton IND

vs. HOU

12

 Michael Gallup DAL

vs. PHI

13

 Keenan Allen LAC

@ TEN

14

 Kenny Golladay DET

vs. MIN

15

 Stefon Diggs MIN

@ DET

16

 Tyler Boyd CIN

vs. JAC

17

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

@ NYG

18

 John Brown BUF

vs. MIA

19

 Will Fuller HOU

@ IND

20

 Allen Robinson CHI

vs. NO

21

 D.J. Chark JAC

@ CIN

22

 Robert Woods LAR

@ATL

23

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

@ DAL

24

 Brandin Cooks LAR

@ATL

25

 Tyrell Williams OAK

@ GB

26

 Terry McLaurin WAS

vs. SF

27

 Marvin Jones DET

vs. MIN

28

 Golden Tate NYG

vs. ARI

29

 Cole Beasley BUF

vs. MIA

30

 Calvin Ridley ATL

vs. LAR

31

 Courtland Sutton DEN

vs. KC

32

 Marquise Brown BAL

@ SEA

33

 D.K. Metcalf SEA

vs.BAL

34

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

vs. NE

35

 Jakobi Meyers NE

@ NYJ

36

 Christian Kirk ARI INJ

@ NYG

37

 Sammy Watkins KC INJ

@ DEN

38

 Emmanuel Sanders DEN

vs. KC

39

 Josh Gordon NE INJ

@ NYJ

40

 Auden Tate CIN

vs. JAC

41

 Taylor Gabriel CHI

vs. NO

42

 Phillip Dorsett NE INJ

@ NYJ

43

 Robby Anderson NYJ

vs. NE

44

 Jaron Brown SEA

vs.BAL

45

 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

vs. OAK

46

 Parris Campbell IND

vs. HOU

47

 Zach Pascal IND

vs. HOU

48

 Anthony Miller CHI

vs. NO

49

 Cedrick Wilson DAL

vs. PHI

50

 Deebo Samuel SF

@ WAS

51

 Dede Westbrook JAC

@ CIN

52

 Mohamed Sanu ATL

vs. LAR

53

 Keke Coutee HOU

@ IND

54

 Mecole Hardman KC

@ DEN

55

 Damiere Byrd ARI

@ NYG

56

 DeVante Parker MIA

@ BUF

57

 Byron Pringle KC

@ DEN

58

 Demarcus Robinson KC

@ DEN

59

 Randall Cobb DAL INJ

vs. PHI

60

 Geronimo Allison GB

vs. OAK

61

 Trevor Davis OAK

@ GB

62

 Preston Williams MIA

@ BUF

63

 Willie Snead BAL

@ SEA

64

 Mike Williams LAC

@ TEN

65

 Dante Pettis SF

@ WAS

66

 Darius Slayton NYG

vs. ARI

67

 Trey Quinn WAS

vs. SF

68

 Chris Conley JAC

@ CIN

69

 A.J. Brown TEN

vs. LAC

70

 Nelson Agholor PHI

@ DAL

71

 Corey Davis TEN

vs. LAC

72

 Miles Boykin BAL

@ SEA

73

 Zay Jones OAK

@ GB

74

 Adam Humphries TEN

vs. LAC

75

 Paul Richardson WAS

vs. SF
