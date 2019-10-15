Fantasy Football Week 7 WR Rankings: Davante Adams Injury Outlook

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 7 of the 2019 NFL regular season. Last week gifted us with the return of Tyreek Hill from injury. Despite playing fewer snaps than players such as Byron Pringle and Mecole Hardman, Hill went off for two touchdowns in his first game action since Week 1.

While we got Hill back in our lineups last week, Week 7 could see us down two top-five fantasy options at the position. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin (1st in points) is on a bye, while Amari Cooper (4th in points) is dealing with a thigh bruise.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week be sure to come back and visit our Week 7 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em that will release following the conclusion of Monday Night Football.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 7

With Amari Cooper’s playing status up in the air, Michael Gallup (WR12) gets a boost in our rankings, not that he needed it. Gallup is a huge part of the Cowboys offense and has averaged nine targets over his four games this season. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing wideouts since Week 16 of last season than Gallup’s opponents this week, the New York Jets.

Davante Adams (WR2) has not taken the field since his 10 reception 180 yard receiving game back in Week 4. The timetable for Adams’ return to the playing field was set at two to six weeks. So while the Packers waited until late in the week prior to their Monday night tilt with the Lions, Week 7 would be the first realistic return date for the Green Bay wideout. If he does take the field this coming week he will be gifted with a dream matchup. The Oakland Raiders have surrendered an average of 21.18 fantasy points to opponents’ number one receivers.

From Week 3 through Week 5, no wideout scored more than Cooper Kupp’s (WR5) nearly 29 points per game. However, Kupp had no hope of producing in Week 6, as his quarterback Jared Goff threw for a grand total of 78 passing yards. Look for Kupp and the Rams offense to bounce back in a major way this week. The Falcons allow the most fantasy points to opposing wideouts, and the second-most passing touchdowns this season.

Terry McLaurin (WR26) has been a revelation for the Washington Redskins this season. The Ohio State product is looking like a bonafide number one target for the forseable future. Although, Week 7 is not one of those games. McLaurin faces off with a the San Francisco 49ers, who have not allowed an opposing wideout to score double-digits since Week 3.

Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Wide Receiver TEAM Opp. 1 Julio Jones ATL vs. LAR 2 Davante Adams GB Q vs. OAK 3 Adam Thielen MIN @ DET 4 DeAndre Hopkins HOU @ IND 5 Cooper Kupp LAR @ATL 6 Tyreek Hill KC @ DEN 7 Michael Thomas NO @ CHI 8 Amari Cooper DAL Q vs. PHI 9 Julian Edelman NE @ NYJ 10 Tyler Lockett SEA vs.BAL 11 TY Hilton IND vs. HOU 12 Michael Gallup DAL vs. PHI 13 Keenan Allen LAC @ TEN 14 Kenny Golladay DET vs. MIN 15 Stefon Diggs MIN @ DET 16 Tyler Boyd CIN vs. JAC 17 Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ NYG 18 John Brown BUF vs. MIA 19 Will Fuller HOU @ IND 20 Allen Robinson CHI vs. NO 21 D.J. Chark JAC @ CIN 22 Robert Woods LAR @ATL 23 Alshon Jeffery PHI @ DAL 24 Brandin Cooks LAR @ATL 25 Tyrell Williams OAK @ GB 26 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. SF 27 Marvin Jones DET vs. MIN 28 Golden Tate NYG vs. ARI 29 Cole Beasley BUF vs. MIA 30 Calvin Ridley ATL vs. LAR 31 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. KC 32 Marquise Brown BAL @ SEA 33 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs.BAL 34 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs. NE 35 Jakobi Meyers NE @ NYJ 36 Christian Kirk ARI INJ @ NYG 37 Sammy Watkins KC INJ @ DEN 38 Emmanuel Sanders DEN vs. KC 39 Josh Gordon NE INJ @ NYJ 40 Auden Tate CIN vs. JAC 41 Taylor Gabriel CHI vs. NO 42 Phillip Dorsett NE INJ @ NYJ 43 Robby Anderson NYJ vs. NE 44 Jaron Brown SEA vs.BAL 45 M. Valdes-Scantling GB vs. OAK 46 Parris Campbell IND vs. HOU 47 Zach Pascal IND vs. HOU 48 Anthony Miller CHI vs. NO 49 Cedrick Wilson DAL vs. PHI 50 Deebo Samuel SF @ WAS 51 Dede Westbrook JAC @ CIN 52 Mohamed Sanu ATL vs. LAR 53 Keke Coutee HOU @ IND 54 Mecole Hardman KC @ DEN 55 Damiere Byrd ARI @ NYG 56 DeVante Parker MIA @ BUF 57 Byron Pringle KC @ DEN 58 Demarcus Robinson KC @ DEN 59 Randall Cobb DAL INJ vs. PHI 60 Geronimo Allison GB vs. OAK 61 Trevor Davis OAK @ GB 62 Preston Williams MIA @ BUF 63 Willie Snead BAL @ SEA 64 Mike Williams LAC @ TEN 65 Dante Pettis SF @ WAS 66 Darius Slayton NYG vs. ARI 67 Trey Quinn WAS vs. SF 68 Chris Conley JAC @ CIN 69 A.J. Brown TEN vs. LAC 70 Nelson Agholor PHI @ DAL 71 Corey Davis TEN vs. LAC 72 Miles Boykin BAL @ SEA 73 Zay Jones OAK @ GB 74 Adam Humphries TEN vs. LAC 75 Paul Richardson WAS vs. SF