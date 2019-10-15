Fantasy Football Week 7 WR Rankings: Davante Adams Injury Outlook

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 7 of the 2019 NFL regular season. Last week gifted us with the return of Tyreek Hill from injury. Despite playing fewer snaps than players such as Byron Pringle and Mecole Hardman, Hill went off for two touchdowns in his first game action since Week 1.
While we got Hill back in our lineups last week, Week 7 could see us down two top-five fantasy options at the position. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin (1st in points) is on a bye, while Amari Cooper (4th in points) is dealing with a thigh bruise.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week be sure to come back and visit our Week 7 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em that will release following the conclusion of Monday Night Football.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 7
With Amari Cooper’s playing status up in the air, Michael Gallup (WR12) gets a boost in our rankings, not that he needed it. Gallup is a huge part of the Cowboys offense and has averaged nine targets over his four games this season. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing wideouts since Week 16 of last season than Gallup’s opponents this week, the New York Jets.
Davante Adams (WR2) has not taken the field since his 10 reception 180 yard receiving game back in Week 4. The timetable for Adams’ return to the playing field was set at two to six weeks. So while the Packers waited until late in the week prior to their Monday night tilt with the Lions, Week 7 would be the first realistic return date for the Green Bay wideout. If he does take the field this coming week he will be gifted with a dream matchup. The Oakland Raiders have surrendered an average of 21.18 fantasy points to opponents’ number one receivers.
From Week 3 through Week 5, no wideout scored more than Cooper Kupp’s (WR5) nearly 29 points per game. However, Kupp had no hope of producing in Week 6, as his quarterback Jared Goff threw for a grand total of 78 passing yards. Look for Kupp and the Rams offense to bounce back in a major way this week. The Falcons allow the most fantasy points to opposing wideouts, and the second-most passing touchdowns this season.
Terry McLaurin (WR26) has been a revelation for the Washington Redskins this season. The Ohio State product is looking like a bonafide number one target for the forseable future. Although, Week 7 is not one of those games. McLaurin faces off with a the San Francisco 49ers, who have not allowed an opposing wideout to score double-digits since Week 3.
Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Wide Receiver TEAM
|Opp.
|1
|Julio Jones ATL
|
vs. LAR
|
2
|Davante Adams GB Q
|
vs. OAK
|
3
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
@ DET
|
4
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
@ IND
|
5
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
@ATL
|
6
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
@ DEN
|
7
|Michael Thomas NO
|
@ CHI
|
8
|Amari Cooper DAL Q
|
vs. PHI
|
9
|Julian Edelman NE
|
@ NYJ
|
10
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
vs.BAL
|
11
|TY Hilton IND
|
vs. HOU
|
12
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
vs. PHI
|
13
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
@ TEN
|
14
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
vs. MIN
|
15
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
@ DET
|
16
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
vs. JAC
|
17
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
@ NYG
|
18
|John Brown BUF
|
vs. MIA
|
19
|Will Fuller HOU
|
@ IND
|
20
|Allen Robinson CHI
|
vs. NO
|
21
|D.J. Chark JAC
|
@ CIN
|
22
|Robert Woods LAR
|
@ATL
|
23
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
@ DAL
|
24
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|
@ATL
|
25
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|
@ GB
|
26
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
vs. SF
|
27
|Marvin Jones DET
|
vs. MIN
|
28
|Golden Tate NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
29
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
vs. MIA
|
30
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
vs. LAR
|
31
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
vs. KC
|
32
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
@ SEA
|
33
|D.K. Metcalf SEA
|
vs.BAL
|
34
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
vs. NE
|
35
|Jakobi Meyers NE
|
@ NYJ
|
36
|Christian Kirk ARI INJ
|
@ NYG
|
37
|Sammy Watkins KC INJ
|
@ DEN
|
38
|Emmanuel Sanders DEN
|
vs. KC
|
39
|Josh Gordon NE INJ
|
@ NYJ
|
40
|Auden Tate CIN
|
vs. JAC
|
41
|Taylor Gabriel CHI
|
vs. NO
|
42
|Phillip Dorsett NE INJ
|
@ NYJ
|
43
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|
vs. NE
|
44
|Jaron Brown SEA
|
vs.BAL
|
45
|M. Valdes-Scantling GB
|
vs. OAK
|
46
|Parris Campbell IND
|
vs. HOU
|
47
|Zach Pascal IND
|
vs. HOU
|
48
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
vs. NO
|
49
|Cedrick Wilson DAL
|
vs. PHI
|
50
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
@ WAS
|
51
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
@ CIN
|
52
|Mohamed Sanu ATL
|
vs. LAR
|
53
|Keke Coutee HOU
|
@ IND
|
54
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
@ DEN
|
55
|Damiere Byrd ARI
|
@ NYG
|
56
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
@ BUF
|
57
|Byron Pringle KC
|
@ DEN
|
58
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
@ DEN
|
59
|Randall Cobb DAL INJ
|
vs. PHI
|
60
|Geronimo Allison GB
|
vs. OAK
|
61
|Trevor Davis OAK
|
@ GB
|
62
|Preston Williams MIA
|
@ BUF
|
63
|Willie Snead BAL
|
@ SEA
|
64
|Mike Williams LAC
|
@ TEN
|
65
|Dante Pettis SF
|
@ WAS
|
66
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
67
|Trey Quinn WAS
|
vs. SF
|
68
|Chris Conley JAC
|
@ CIN
|
69
|A.J. Brown TEN
|
vs. LAC
|
70
|Nelson Agholor PHI
|
@ DAL
|
71
|Corey Davis TEN
|
vs. LAC
|
72
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
@ SEA
|
73
|Zay Jones OAK
|
@ GB
|
74
|Adam Humphries TEN
|
vs. LAC
|
75
|Paul Richardson WAS
|
vs. SF
-
