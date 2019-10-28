Fantasy Football Week 9 WR Rankings: Davante Adams & Adam Thielen Trend Towards Return

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we feature two elite talents at the wide receiver position, both of whom are trending towards a much-awaited return to the playing field.
The returns of these two players could not have come at a better time, as three of the top-four scoring wideouts are stripped from our lineups thanks to a bye week.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 9
Davante Adams (WR3) missed his fourth consecutive game this past Sunday with a turf toe injury. However, last week was the first time over that time span that coach Matt LaFleur refused to rule out Adams on a Friday leading up to a game. That, matched with the fact that Adams has stated he feels “two million” times better bodes well for a Week 9 return for the stud wideout. If Adams does indeed take the field this week he will faceoff against a Chargers defense who previous to last week surrendered an average of 16.4 fantasy points and a receiving touchdown in three straight games to opponents’ WR1s.
Speaking of injured star wideouts, Adam Thielen (WR4) is also trending towards a return. The Minnesota Vikings receiver would have likely played in Week 8 had it not been for the team playing on Thursday night. Thielen will have to battle out fellow teammate Stefon Diggs (WR6) for the team lead in targets this coming week. Diggs leads all NFL receivers in fantasy points over the previous three weeks. Still, Kirk Cousins is playing arguably the best football of his career, and should be able to keep both wideouts involved enough to produce like WR1s in fantasy for Week 9.
Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Wide Receivers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
@ JAC
|
2
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
@ NYG
|
3
|Davante Adams GB INJ
|
@ LAC
|
4
|Adam Thielen MIN INJ
|
@ KC
|
5
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
vs. MIN
|
6
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
@ KC
|
7
|Julian Edelman NE
|
@ BAL
|
8
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
vs. TB
|
9
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
@ OAK
|
10
|Chris Godwin TB
|
@ SEA
|
11
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
vs. IND
|
12
|D.J. CharkJAC
|
vs. HOU
|
13
|John Brown BUF
|
vs. WAS
|
14
|TY Hilton IND
|
@ PIT
|
15
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
@ DEN
|
16
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
vs. GB
|
17
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
@ NYG
|
18
|Mike Evans TB
|
@ SEA
|
19
|Golden Tate NYG
|
vs. DAL
|
20
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|
vs. DET
|
21
|Allen Robinson CHI
|
@ PHI
|
22
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
vs. NE
|
23
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
vs. CLE
|
24
|DJ Moore CAR
|
vs. TEN
|
25
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
@ BUF
|
26
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
@ MIA
|
27
|Marvin Jones DET
|
@ OAK
|
28
|Sterling Shepard NYG INJ
|
vs. DAL
|
29
|Chris Conley JAC
|
vs. HOU
|
30
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
vs. TEN
|
31
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
vs. SF
|
32
|Will Fuller HOU INJ
|
@ JAC
|
33
|Emmanuel Sanders SF
|
@ ARI
|
34
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
@ DEN
|
35
|Danny Amendola DET
|
@ OAK
|
36
|D.K. Metcalf SEA
|
vs. TB
|
37
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
vs. CHI
|
38
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
vs. SF
|
39
|Kenny Stills HOU
|
@ JAC
|
40
|Phillip Dorsett NE
|
@ BAL
|
41
|Dede Westbrook JAC INJ
|
vs. HOU
|
42
|Mohamed Sanu NE
|
@ BAL
|
43
|Keke Coutee HOU
|
@ JAC
|
44
|Taylor Gabriel CHI
|
@ PHI
|
45
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
vs. MIN
|
46
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
vs. NYJ
|
47
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|
@ MIA
|
48
|Jaron Brown SEA
|
vs. TB
|
49
|A.J. Brown TEN
|
@ CAR
|
50
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
vs. WAS
|
51
|Desean Jackson PHI INJ
|
vs. CHI
|
52
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
vs. IND
|
53
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
@ ARI
|
54
|Randall Cobb DAL
|
@ NYG
|
55
|Allen Lazard GB
|
@ LAC
|
56
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
vs. MIN
|
57
|Mike WilliamsLAC
|
vs. GB
|
58
|M. Valdes-Scantling GB
|
@ LAC
|
59
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
vs. DAL
|
60
|Preston Williams MIA
|
vs. NYJ
|
61
|Corey Davis TEN
|
@ CAR
|
62
|Nelson Agholor PHI
|
vs. CHI
|
63
|Tavon Austin DAL
|
@ NYG
|
64
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
@ PHI
|
65
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
vs. NE
|
66
|Zach Pascal IND
|
@ PIT
|
67
|Jakobi Meyers NE
|
@ BAL
|
68
|Willie Snead BAL
|
vs. NE
|
69
|James Washington PIT
|
vs. IND
|
70
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
vs. MIN
|
71
|Adam Humphries TEN
|
@ CAR
|
72
|Hunter Renfrow OAK
|
vs. DET
|
73
|Antonio Callaway CLE
|
@ DEN
|
74
|Damiere Byrd ARI
|
vs. SF
|
75
|Geronimo Allison GB
|
@ LAC
|
76
|Paul Richardson WAS
|
@ BUF
|
77
|Duke Williams BUF
|
vs. WAS
|
78
|Parris Campbell IND
|
@ PIT
|
79
|Dante Pettis SF
|
@ ARI
|
80
|Trey Quinn WAS
|
@ BUF
|
81
|Trevor Davis OAK
|
vs. DET
|
82
|Byron Pringle KC
|
vs. MIN
|
83
|Keelan Doss OAK
|
vs. DET
-
