Fantasy Football Week 9 WR Rankings: Davante Adams & Adam Thielen Trend Towards Return

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we feature two elite talents at the wide receiver position, both of whom are trending towards a much-awaited return to the playing field.

The returns of these two players could not have come at a better time, as three of the top-four scoring wideouts are stripped from our lineups thanks to a bye week.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 9

Davante Adams (WR3) missed his fourth consecutive game this past Sunday with a turf toe injury. However, last week was the first time over that time span that coach Matt LaFleur refused to rule out Adams on a Friday leading up to a game. That, matched with the fact that Adams has stated he feels “two million” times better bodes well for a Week 9 return for the stud wideout. If Adams does indeed take the field this week he will faceoff against a Chargers defense who previous to last week surrendered an average of 16.4 fantasy points and a receiving touchdown in three straight games to opponents’ WR1s.

Speaking of injured star wideouts, Adam Thielen (WR4) is also trending towards a return. The Minnesota Vikings receiver would have likely played in Week 8 had it not been for the team playing on Thursday night. Thielen will have to battle out fellow teammate Stefon Diggs (WR6) for the team lead in targets this coming week. Diggs leads all NFL receivers in fantasy points over the previous three weeks. Still, Kirk Cousins is playing arguably the best football of his career, and should be able to keep both wideouts involved enough to produce like WR1s in fantasy for Week 9.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 DeAndre Hopkins HOU @ JAC 2 Amari Cooper DAL @ NYG 3 Davante Adams GB INJ @ LAC 4 Adam Thielen MIN INJ @ KC 5 Tyreek Hill KC vs. MIN 6 Stefon Diggs MIN @ KC 7 Julian Edelman NE @ BAL 8 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. TB 9 Kenny Golladay DET @ OAK 10 Chris Godwin TB @ SEA 11 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT vs. IND 12 D.J. Chark JAC vs. HOU 13 John Brown BUF vs. WAS 14 TY Hilton IND @ PIT 15 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ DEN 16 Keenan Allen LAC vs. GB 17 Michael Gallup DAL @ NYG 18 Mike Evans TB @ SEA 19 Golden Tate NYG vs. DAL 20 Tyrell Williams OAK vs. DET 21 Allen Robinson CHI @ PHI 22 Marquise Brown BAL vs. NE 23 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. CLE 24 DJ Moore CAR vs. TEN 25 Terry McLaurin WAS @ BUF 26 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ MIA 27 Marvin Jones DET @ OAK 28 Sterling Shepard NYG INJ vs. DAL 29 Chris Conley JAC vs. HOU 30 Curtis Samuel CAR vs. TEN 31 Christian Kirk ARI vs. SF 32 Will Fuller HOU INJ @ JAC 33 Emmanuel Sanders SF @ ARI 34 Jarvis Landry CLE @ DEN 35 Danny Amendola DET @ OAK 36 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs. TB 37 Alshon Jeffery PHI vs. CHI 38 Larry Fitzgerald ARI vs. SF 39 Kenny Stills HOU @ JAC 40 Phillip Dorsett NE @ BAL 41 Dede Westbrook JAC INJ vs. HOU 42 Mohamed Sanu NE @ BAL 43 Keke Coutee HOU @ JAC 44 Taylor Gabriel CHI @ PHI 45 Sammy Watkins KC vs. MIN 46 DeVante Parker MIA vs. NYJ 47 Robby Anderson NYJ @ MIA 48 Jaron Brown SEA vs. TB 49 A.J. Brown TEN @ CAR 50 Cole Beasley BUF vs. WAS 51 Desean Jackson PHI INJ vs. CHI 52 Diontae Johnson PIT vs. IND 53 Deebo Samuel SF @ ARI 54 Randall Cobb DAL @ NYG 55 Allen Lazard GB @ LAC 56 Mecole Hardman KC vs. MIN 57 Mike Williams LAC vs. GB 58 M. Valdes-Scantling GB @ LAC 59 Darius Slayton NYG vs. DAL 60 Preston Williams MIA vs. NYJ 61 Corey Davis TEN @ CAR 62 Nelson Agholor PHI vs. CHI 63 Tavon Austin DAL @ NYG 64 Anthony Miller CHI @ PHI 65 Miles Boykin BAL vs. NE 66 Zach Pascal IND @ PIT 67 Jakobi Meyers NE @ BAL 68 Willie Snead BAL vs. NE 69 James Washington PIT vs. IND 70 Demarcus Robinson KC vs. MIN 71 Adam Humphries TEN @ CAR 72 Hunter Renfrow OAK vs. DET 73 Antonio Callaway CLE @ DEN 74 Damiere Byrd ARI vs. SF 75 Geronimo Allison GB @ LAC 76 Paul Richardson WAS @ BUF 77 Duke Williams BUF vs. WAS 78 Parris Campbell IND @ PIT 79 Dante Pettis SF @ ARI 80 Trey Quinn WAS @ BUF 81 Trevor Davis OAK vs. DET 82 Byron Pringle KC vs. MIN 83 Keelan Doss OAK vs. DET