Fantasy Football Week 9 WR Rankings: Davante Adams & Adam Thielen Trend Towards Return

Getty Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we feature two elite talents at the wide receiver position, both of whom are trending towards a much-awaited return to the playing field.

The returns of these two players could not have come at a better time, as three of the top-four scoring wideouts are stripped from our lineups thanks to a bye week.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 9

Davante Adams (WR3) missed his fourth consecutive game this past Sunday with a turf toe injury. However, last week was the first time over that time span that coach Matt LaFleur refused to rule out Adams on a Friday leading up to a game. That, matched with the fact that Adams has stated he feels “two million” times better bodes well for a Week 9 return for the stud wideout. If Adams does indeed take the field this week he will faceoff against a Chargers defense who previous to last week surrendered an average of 16.4 fantasy points and a receiving touchdown in three straight games to opponents’ WR1s.

Speaking of injured star wideouts, Adam Thielen (WR4) is also trending towards a return. The Minnesota Vikings receiver would have likely played in Week 8 had it not been for the team playing on Thursday night. Thielen will have to battle out fellow teammate Stefon Diggs (WR6) for the team lead in targets this coming week. Diggs leads all NFL receivers in fantasy points over the previous three weeks. Still, Kirk Cousins is playing arguably the best football of his career, and should be able to keep both wideouts involved enough to produce like WR1s in fantasy for Week 9.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.

1

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

@ JAC

2

 Amari Cooper DAL

@ NYG

3

 Davante Adams GB INJ

@ LAC

4

 Adam Thielen MIN INJ

@ KC

5

 Tyreek Hill KC

vs. MIN

6

 Stefon Diggs MIN

@ KC

7

 Julian Edelman NE

@ BAL

8

 Tyler Lockett SEA

vs. TB

9

 Kenny Golladay DET

@ OAK

10

 Chris Godwin TB

@ SEA

11

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

vs. IND

12

 D.J. CharkJAC

vs. HOU

13

 John Brown BUF

vs. WAS

14

 TY Hilton IND

@ PIT

15

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

@ DEN

16

 Keenan Allen LAC

vs. GB

17

 Michael Gallup DAL

@ NYG

18

 Mike Evans TB

@ SEA

19

 Golden Tate NYG

vs. DAL

20

 Tyrell Williams OAK

vs. DET

21

 Allen Robinson CHI

@ PHI

22

 Marquise Brown BAL

vs. NE

23

 Courtland Sutton DEN

vs. CLE

24

 DJ Moore CAR

vs. TEN

25

 Terry McLaurin WAS

@ BUF

26

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

@ MIA

27

 Marvin Jones DET

@ OAK

28

 Sterling Shepard NYG INJ

vs. DAL

29

 Chris Conley JAC

vs. HOU

30

 Curtis Samuel CAR

vs. TEN

31

 Christian Kirk ARI

vs. SF

32

 Will Fuller HOU INJ

@ JAC

33

 Emmanuel Sanders SF

@ ARI

34

 Jarvis Landry CLE

@ DEN

35

 Danny Amendola DET

@ OAK

36

 D.K. Metcalf SEA

vs. TB

37

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

vs. CHI

38

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

vs. SF

39

 Kenny Stills HOU

@ JAC

40

 Phillip Dorsett NE

@ BAL

41

 Dede Westbrook JAC INJ

vs. HOU

42

 Mohamed Sanu NE

@ BAL

43

 Keke Coutee HOU

@ JAC

44

 Taylor Gabriel CHI

@ PHI

45

 Sammy Watkins KC

vs. MIN

46

 DeVante Parker MIA

vs. NYJ

47

 Robby Anderson NYJ

@ MIA

48

 Jaron Brown SEA

vs. TB

49

 A.J. Brown TEN

@ CAR

50

 Cole Beasley BUF

vs. WAS

51

 Desean Jackson PHI INJ

vs. CHI

52

 Diontae Johnson PIT

vs. IND

53

 Deebo Samuel SF

@ ARI

54

 Randall Cobb DAL

@ NYG

55

 Allen Lazard GB

@ LAC

56

 Mecole Hardman KC

vs. MIN

57

 Mike WilliamsLAC

vs. GB

58

 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

@ LAC

59

 Darius Slayton NYG

vs. DAL

60

 Preston Williams MIA

vs. NYJ

61

 Corey Davis TEN

@ CAR

62

 Nelson Agholor PHI

vs. CHI

63

 Tavon Austin DAL

@ NYG

64

 Anthony Miller CHI

@ PHI

65

 Miles Boykin BAL

vs. NE

66

 Zach Pascal IND

@ PIT

67

 Jakobi Meyers NE

@ BAL

68

 Willie Snead BAL

vs. NE

69

 James Washington PIT

vs. IND

70

 Demarcus Robinson KC

vs. MIN

71

 Adam Humphries TEN

@ CAR

72

 Hunter Renfrow OAK

vs. DET

73

 Antonio Callaway CLE

@ DEN

74

 Damiere Byrd ARI

vs. SF

75

 Geronimo Allison GB

@ LAC

76

 Paul Richardson WAS

@ BUF

77

 Duke Williams BUF

vs. WAS

78

 Parris Campbell IND

@ PIT

79

 Dante Pettis SF

@ ARI

80

 Trey Quinn WAS

@ BUF

81

 Trevor Davis OAK

vs. DET

82

 Byron Pringle KC

vs. MIN

83

 Keelan Doss OAK

vs. DET
