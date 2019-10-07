7 Best Fat Tire Electric Bikes

Its all-terrain tires help propel the ECOTRIC fat tire electric bike through varied landscape and surfaces. This fat tire e-bike also boasts an affordable price tag, making it a bargain for beginners and budget-conscious shoppers.

In terms of specs, you’ll get 20-inch tires that are four inches wide, a combination that offers a secure grip for your most heart-pounding off-road adventures. A 500-watt brushless gear motor propels the bike up inclines.

The bike is equipped with a removable lithium-ion battery for fast and easy charging. Other highlights include a Shimano seven-speed system along with a sturdy aluminum alloy frame.