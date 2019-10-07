7 Best Fat Tire Electric Bikes

The best fat tire electric bikes combine the best of both worlds: the fat tire bike’s ability to ride in all sorts of conditions year-round, and the extra boost in performance that’s generated by an electric motor. From budget-friendly to super powerful, we’ve got you covered with these best fat tire electric bikes.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $845.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $998.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $649.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,539.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,499.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,388.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,420.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. ECOTRIC All-Terrain BikePrice: $845.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seven-speed Shimano gearing system
- Maximum speed is 20 MPH
- Variable speed control
- Not the most powerful for steeper inclines
- A bit heavy
- Pedal assist mode isn't very consistent
Its all-terrain tires help propel the ECOTRIC fat tire electric bike through varied landscape and surfaces. This fat tire e-bike also boasts an affordable price tag, making it a bargain for beginners and budget-conscious shoppers.
In terms of specs, you’ll get 20-inch tires that are four inches wide, a combination that offers a secure grip for your most heart-pounding off-road adventures. A 500-watt brushless gear motor propels the bike up inclines.
The bike is equipped with a removable lithium-ion battery for fast and easy charging. Other highlights include a Shimano seven-speed system along with a sturdy aluminum alloy frame.
Find more ECOTRIC All-Terrain Bike information and reviews here.
-
2. NAKTO Fat Tire Electric BikePrice: $998.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three pedal assist modes
- Six-speed Shimano derailleur
- Top speed is 22 miles per hour
- Heavy
- Not recommended for riders under 5'6"
- Some competitors offer more power
There’s plenty of power for cruising up hills and more thanks to the brushless motor on this bike, which cranks out up to 500 watts. When combined with the six-speed Shimano derailleur, you’ll find plenty of power for your riding demands. The range is up to 40 miles with pedal assist.
You’ll find low, medium and high pedal assist levels to suit your workout demands. Another perk is the central LCD display, which provides stats at a glance. This fat tire electric bike cruises at speeds up to 22 miles per hour.
Find more NAKTO Fat Tire Electric Bike information and reviews here.
-
3. Vilano Neutron Electric Folding Fat BikePrice: $649.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seven-speed Shimano drivetrain
- Range extends up to 30 miles
- May not be powerful enough for longer and steeper climbs
- Doesn't have throttle control
- A bit heavy for a folding bike
- Motor can get loud under full load
This fat tire e-bike features a folding frame and an affordable price tag, making it a practical choice for commuters and city riding. The base 250-watt brushless direct rear drive motor supplies plenty of power for more urban environments, especially since it’s paired with a seven-speed Shimano drivetrain.
Pedal-assist mode provides an extra boost in riding power. In terms of battery life, you can expect between 15 to 30 miles, depending on the power level, conditions and more. Once you reach your destination you can easily fold the bike for storage.
Find more Vilano Neutron Electric Folding Fat Bike information and reviews here.
-
4. Cyrusher XF800 Fat Tire Electric BikePrice: $2,539.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Standard 1,000 watts of power
- Twisting throttle makes it easy to choose between modes
- Built-in USB port allows for charging on the go
- Pricey
- Not available in other sizes
- Heavy
It’s not cheap, but with a standard 1,000-watt output, full suspension and four-inch fat tires, this electric bike is designed for serious off-road adventures. You can cover up to 25 miles on full electric mode, or 50 miles on assisted pedal mode. The bike can also be powered off if you’re in the mood for a solid workout.
A twisting throttle lets you choose between modes. Dual hydraulic disc brakes provide plenty of stopping power when necessary, even in less ideal weather conditions.
Another perk is the built-in USB port, which lets you charge your phone and other devices on the go. A large five-inch LCD display shows vital information on every ride.
Find more Cyrusher XF800 Fat Tire Electric Bike information and reviews here.
-
5. DJ Fat BikePrice: $1,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Peak 1000-watts of power
- Powerful enough for long and steep inclines
- Seven-speed Shimano gearing
- A bit heavy
- Pricey
- Only comes in one size
If you don’t mind splurging a bit for more power, you won’t be disappointed with this fat tire electric bike. The motor puts out 750 watts of power, and peaks at 1000 watts. Hills can be challenging for bikes without ample power, but this e-bike should be able to handle even long and steep inclines. Components such as seven-speed Shimano gearing, Tektro disc brakes and 26×4-inch Kenda tires add to the bike’s overall value. The combined sturdy aluminum frame and cushioned saddle ensure a comfortable ride, whether you’re cruising around town or headed to the trails.
-
6. W Wallke Folding Aluminum Electric BikePrice: $1,388.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Double hydraulic braking system for increased stopping power
- Can be used in three separate riding modes
- Range is up to 40 miles on pure electric power
- Some competitors provide more power for a similar price
- Only comes in one size
- Can be tricky to assemble
This bike’s essential controls are all conveniently located on the handlebars, ensuring you feel in full control over your ride at all times. A large LCD meter display sits in the center of the handlebars, giving you information such as ride time, mileage and remaining power at a glance. You’ll also find separate buttons to switch gears, turn on the backlit LCD display, turn on the headlight and more. It’s also easy to switch between miles and kilometers.
The bike comes with seven-speed Shimano gearing along with a double hydraulic braking system for increased stopping power, even during inclement weather. The frame is made with durable aluminum alloy, and folds up to easily transport the bike.
Another perk is the detachable battery, which fully recharges in five to seven hours. This fat tire e-bike has a 750-watt brushless motor, along with a maximum cruising speed of 24.8 miles per hour on the highest level.
In terms of range, you can expect to get up to 40 miles. You can ride the bike on electric mode, use pedal-assist or get in a good workout by simply riding it like a regular bike.
Find more W Wallke Folding Aluminum Electric Bike information and reviews here.
-
7. ECOTRIC Fat Tire Electric Mountain BikePrice: $1,420.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes standard with 1000 watts of power
- Electric power range over 25 miles
- Seven-speed Shimano gearing
- Only one size available
- Some smaller riders say the bike feels too big
- May not reach maximum speed with riders weighing over 132 pounds
While many of its competitors offer 750 watts of riding power, this fat tire electric bike comes standard with 1000 watts. This is enough power for speeds up to 26 miles per hour. The bike also has an electric power range over 25 miles. Seven-speed Shimano gearing ensures you won’t be left hunting around for the right gears during rides.
Most fat tire bikes are designed to conquer the elements, and this bike is no exception, with 26×4-inch tires. The battery can be removed for charging. This fat tire electric bike is also outfitted with a USB port so that you can charge your phone on the go.
Find more ECOTRIC Fat Tire Electric Mountain Bike information and reviews here.
What is a fat tire electric bike?
A fat tire electric bike combines a traditional fat tire bike and components with the added benefit of an electric motor. If you're new to the world of fat bikes, these bikes tend to look a bit beefier than your average mountain bike. Their wide tires are ideal for riding in all sorts of conditions, including sand, snow and mud. Many fat tire bike fans appreciate having a bike that can be ridden year-round.
How powerful is a fat tire e-bike?
Most cyclists take a quick glance at the bike's wattage, a number that gives you an idea of how powerful (or not) the bike is. However, these numbers can be a bit misleading. For starters, the actual wattage is the bike's voltage multiplied by the current, according to Ebike School. These numbers are displayed in volts and amps. If you plan on riding the bike up hills and off road, a higher peak power, or maximum output, is essential.
How do I choose the right fat tire electric bike?
Finding the best fat tire electric bike for you largely depends on your riding style and weight. For example, if you're lighter and plan on using the bike mostly for urban riding and flat commutes, you can get away with a lower wattage bike. A typical lower-output bike has around a 250-watt output. These bikes are often more affordable.
Heavier riders and those who tend to tackle hills on a regular basis will want to go with a more powerful bike. According to electrek, bikes within the 350 to 500-watt range can easily power lighter riders up steeper inclines, and can generally get heavier riders up smaller hills. You'll want to step up to the 750 to 1,000-watt range for even more power and performance. If you're looking for even more power and performance, consider a bike with an output of at least 1,500 watts.
Is there anything else to consider when comparing fat tire electric bikes?
Power and riding style aside, there are some features that can make one fat tire e-bike stand out over the next. If you often need to charge your device on the go, consider a bike with a built-in USB charging port. Commuters and city riders may prefer a bike frame that folds flat for easier storage and transportation.
While most fat tire e-bikes have multiple speeds, you'll want to have enough gear selection if you're a heavier rider, or if you plan on taking the bike off-road. Some riders appreciate the convenience of a twist throttle, which makes choosing gears effortless. Many of the best fat tire electric bikes offer three modes: full electric, pedal-assist and manual. Other considerations include the maximum speed and battery range, and whether the bike and its battery pack are weather-resistant if you can't avoid riding in inclement weather.
See Also:
- 11 Best Fat Tire Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 11 Best E-Bikes for Sale: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 11 Best Budget Mountain Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 11 Best Affordable Hybrid Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.