Former Broncos Teammate Absolutely Rips John Elway as Team’s General Manager

Things are getting really testy for the Denver Broncos in the Mile High City.

Following a disheartening 15-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, the criticism of John Elway as the team’s general manager and president of football operations just continues to mount. The loss dropped the Broncos to 2-6 on the season — all but ending their hopes of any chance at a playoff run.

Their disappointing start to the 2019 season means that the Broncos will miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season since winning the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2015 season.

And while head coach Vic Fangio, offensive coordinator Rich Scarangello and former starting quarterback Joe Flacco have all received their share of the blame, the bottom line is, this type of losing has been going on long before either of the three arrived in Denver.

Former Teammate Rips Elway For Terrible Job as GM

Mark Schlereth, a former teammate of Elway’s who won two Super Bowls while helping protect Elway back in 1997 and 1998, couldn’t help but blast his former running mate for the terrible job he’s doing leading the Broncos organization.

Schlereth stated the following while appearing on Fox Sports‘ “Speak For Yourself.”

“Do I trust him to fix what’s gone wrong? No! This football team lacks depth, they lack talent, they lack grit, they lack toughness. They haven’t had an offensive line that’s worth a squirt of urine in 5 years.”

He also couldn’t spare Elway for leaving former first-round draft pick Garrett Bolles in there as the team’s starting left tackle. Boles is arguably the worst blindside tackle in the league, often being called for holding penalties which ends up killing offensive drives.

Schlereth states that Elway only continues to play him because he wants Bolles to succeed because it would make him look bad if he was benched. Boles was the team’s first-round draft pick back in 2017.

“You think you can continue to run him out and not every guy in that locker room’s pissed off? Why is he on this team? Why is he playing?” Schlereth said. “Because he was my first-round pick and I’m going to prove I got it right.”

John Elway Might Be the Worst GM in the NFL

The bottom line is this — if Elway wasn’t the greatest athlete in pro sports history in the state of Colorado, he would have been fired by now. There are no excuses for being unable to build through the draft after nine years on the job. Furthermore, Elway can’t seem to distinguish a good quarterback from a bad one, having consistently missed on quarterbacks not named Peyton Manning over the years.

May I remind you that he spent a first-round draft pick on Paxton Lynch or that he chose Brock Osweiler over Russell Wilson in the 2012 NFL Draft all because he likes tall quarterbacks?

He also wasted arguably the best defense the NFL has seen in the past 15 years by choosing to go with seventh-round draft pick Trevor Siemian as the team’s starting quarterback over Manning the year after they won the Super Bowl.

He then promptly made two more high-profile bust signings to fix his franchise quarterback dilemma by signing the likes of Case Keenum and Flacco.

This incompetence needs to end. If the Broncos want to show that they want to rebuild this organization the right way and that they’re not blindly loyal to Elway because of what he accomplished during his playing career over 20 years ago, they need to fire Elway — immediately.

READ NEXT: Former Pro Bowl Veteran: Bill Belichick Wants To Move on From Tom Brady