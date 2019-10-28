Former Cowboys Great Reveals Dallas’ Biggest Weakness

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t perfect, but they’re still in the driver’s seat for the playoffs.

After defeating their biggest NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, in a 37-10 thumping on national television in Week 7, the Cowboys are 4-3 — and the leaders in the NFC East.

Although a lot of the shine has been taken off of the Cowboys after a recent three-game losing streak, Dallas is still as potent as any team in the NFL. They have three Pro Bowlers at the skill positions on offense in Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper and a defense that features former Pro Bowlers such as DeMarcus Lawrence and the newly-acquired Michael Bennett.

However, we all know the story on the Cowboys over the past 24 years — they just can’t get over the hump.

Well, former Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware — who played for the team from 2005 until 2013 — has revealed what it will take for Dallas to win a Super Bowl this season — simple consistency.

The nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro went into detail regarding how the Cowboys can win their first Super Bowl in 24 years during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

Via Demetrio Teniente of The Dallas Morning News.

“If they can play like they did this weekend, this is how they played the first three games,” Ware said. “And if they can be consistent, with running the football, making those deep passes down the field, and the defense getting those big plays…and the offense not being able to run the ball on them — that’s what you want to see. That’s that championship team. “If they can play that way, every single week, they’re a championship contender. But can we get that consistency every single week. Not just because the other coach said we’re going to go win the game…now what is going to be the fire for these up and coming weeks that is going to get you to play the same way.

Ware: Great Teams Don’t Play Down to Their Competition

Ware, who was a member of three different Cowboys squads that went to the playoffs — all of which failed to win a playoff game — also pointed out how Dallas has a major issue when it pertains to playing down to their competition.

It’s something that the great teams never do.

Ware would know because he eventually played a key role on a Super Bowl champion team when the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50.

“You see a lot of teams that when the pressure is on them, they can really turn up the heat and get everything going,” Ware said. “But the great teams keep it going when they play teams that should be underneath them and that they should win but they play to their level. Sometimes the Dallas Cowboys, they do that.

Cowboys’ Injuries Are No Excuse for Losses

Ware didn’t want to hear any excuses for the Cowboys’ losses due to their injuries — he argues that they’re so stacked talent-wise that they should be able to overcome those aforementioned injuries.

“They play to that team’s level when all of the talent that is on that team — no matter if Tyron Smith is out, or Collins is out, or any of those guys are out it still doesn’t matter because the second guy that is coming in would be a starter on another team. So the Dallas Cowboys to me, if they play consistently — like, if every week they are playing the Saints or if they are playing Philly or an NFC East team, the sky is the limit.”

Although the Cowboys had a bye in Week 8, they’ll face the 2-6 New York Giants in Week 9.

Basically, it’s time to do exactly what Ware said they should do.