Former Piston Coach Weighs-in On the Combination of Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin

Earlier this summer, Derrick Rose and the Detriot Pistons agreed to a two-year deal worth $15 million according to ESPN’ Adrian Wojnarowski. By adding Rose, Pistons gave themselves a solid point that could either start or come off the bench if needed.

Last season as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Derrick Rose averaged 18 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. He also shot a career-high from behind the arc at 37 percent, 85.6 percent from the free-throw line and scored a career-high 50 points against the Utah Jazz last Halloween.

The Pistons also bring back last year’s starting point guard Reggie Jackson but decided to not bring back Ish Smith, who averaged 14.4 points and 5.8 assists in 36 minutes per game this past season.

With the signing of Rose, it teams him with NBA All-Star Blake Griffin and former two-time All-Star Andre Drummond.

Before the start of last season, former Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett told Heavy’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson that he would start Derrick Rose. “Yeah, I would, it’s D-Rose,” said Garnett.

“You know, you get older, but the knowledge don’t go anywhere. He’s more crafty now than ever in the pick-and-roll. He’s able to get shots for guys, and he’s able to knock shots down, so yeah, I would.”

Garnett’s former teammate Paul Pierce agreed.

“Derrick Rose, where’s he’s at right now, is more than a serviceable player,” Pierce said. “To me, he’s still a starter in this league. He can still make shots. He still has a good IQ. He’s a scoring point guard. This is what the NBA is today.”

Dallas Mavericks Head coach Rick Carlisle weighs-in on the potential combination of Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin.

“They are both great players, and I think they will be good,” Carlisle told Fanatics View recently.

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey according to Detroit Free Press’s Vince Ells, was impressed by how quick the former MVP was after two days of training camp.

“He looks like he’s got rockets in his back pockets.”

Blake Griffin thinks Pistons fans will enjoy watching Derrick Rose.

“Derrick Rose, I’ve known (him) since high school. Unbelievable player. Unbelievable competitor. I think people are gonna really enjoy watching him play and having him on the team,” per Clutch Points’ Ashish Mathur.

The Pistons averaged 107.0 points per game during the 2018-19 season and finished 25th in scoring. Per Mathur, Derrick Rose is the first player since 1983 to score at least 917 points in fewer than 1,400 minutes.

Jamal Crawford on playing with Derrick Rose in Minnesota

Before the season Phoenix Suns’ season finale in April, Suns’ guard Jamal Crawford weighed in on Derrick Rose’s 2018-19 season.

“I have love D Rose [Derrick Rose],” Crawford told me. I have been the biggest D Rose fan even in the worst of times for him. He is one of his favorite players ‘underneath my age’ because all of my favorite players are older than me because that is who I grew up watching. But underneath my age is one of my favorites, and he is an even better person. I got to see that playing with him last season.

Earlier this evening, the Pistons beat the Mavericks 124 -117 in their second preseason game. Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin combined for 35 points in 41 minutes of play.