Game of Thrones Actress Rooting For Chicago Bears: LOOK

The Chicago Bears have officially taken London. Or perhaps at least the North. After taking the field to warm up for their first international game in London since 2011, it was evident there were numerous Bears fans in attendance.

And SIGNIFICANT booing as the #Raiders make their first appearance for pregame warmups. This is going to be something. #Bears100 — Arthur Arkush (@ArthurArkush) October 6, 2019

morning, chicago! afternoon, london! GET UP FOR GAMEDAY! it’s @curlyfro checking in from one of the many pubs filled with bears fans. tweet your predictions to us! who wins? what’s the final score? #ShakenitAcrossThePond #beardownuk #Bears100 pic.twitter.com/KvEYdztggq — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) October 6, 2019

There was also one extremely famous fan who also happened to be a native to England and the star of one of the biggest television shows of the last 20 years.

The Queen of the North is Rooting for the Bears

The Bears already have several famous fans including Bill Murray, Ashton Kutcher, and Jeff Garlin. We’ll add Emmy nominee Sophie Turner to the list–at least for today.