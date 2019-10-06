Game of Thrones Actress Rooting For Chicago Bears: LOOK

The Chicago Bears have officially taken London. Or perhaps at least the North. After taking the field to warm up for their first international game in London since 2011, it was evident there were numerous Bears fans in attendance.
There was also one extremely famous fan who also happened to be a native to England and the star of one of the biggest television shows of the last 20 years.
The Queen of the North is Rooting for the Bears
The Bears already have several famous fans including Bill Murray, Ashton Kutcher, and Jeff Garlin. We’ll add Emmy nominee Sophie Turner to the list–at least for today.