Patrick Corbin’s Wife Jen Partied Like a Rockstar In Nationals Clubhouse

When Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals punched their ticket into the post-season, the celebration in the team clubhouse was exactly as you’d expect: champagne showers everywhere and the entire team partying like crazy. While the Nationals players’ wives and families joined in, no one immersed themselves quite Corbin’s wife, Jen Ancone Corbin.

The beautiful wife of the starting pitcher has known Corbin since high school, and when he proposed, he had fooled her into thinking they were on their way to take team photos when actually it was a huge set up to have a hired photographer on hand.

The fun couple got married on November 17, 2018, in Scottsdale, Arizona, and even though they purchased a home in the Diamondbacks area around the same time, Corbin went on to sign 6-year $140 million contract the Nationals in December 2018, and have since partially relocated to Washington.

It appears Corbin and Jen have quickly acclimated to the D.C. area, and have formed a tight bond with the rest of the Nationals team. So, when Washington won the National League Wildcard game, a moment which propelled the franchise to their first World Series in franchise history, Jen had a blast partying with Corbin, and there’s fantastic photo evidence. The All-Star pitcher posted a photo of Jen pouring a bottle of beer over his bead, while masterfully holding three more Budweisers in her other arm.

This moment is so special because it not only shows the Corbins’ good humor, but because Jen doesn’t have a public social media account. It’s worth mentioning Jen wasn’t the only players’ wife having the time of her life in the Nationals clubhouse. The team party included Max Scherzer’s wife, Erica May-Scherzer, Trea Turner’s wife, Kristen Harabedian Turner, Gerardo Parra’s wife, Tania Victoria Marin Carrizo, and more.

Forming close relationships off the baseball field is encouraged by Nationals Manager Dave Martinez and General Manager Mike Rizzo. “They have to be able to play,” Rizzo said of the mixed personalities in the clubhouse. “That’s the first and foremost. But character guys that have had some experiences, successes and some failures, I think that all comes into play.”

Before Landing With the Nationals, His Entire Family Wanted Corbin to Sign With the Yankees

With both Jen and Corbin being from New York, they first stated dating while students at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, when the left-handed pitcher became first became a free agent, much of the family wanted him to sign with the Yankees.

In fact, at the end of his younger brother’s best man speech, he reportedly put on a Yankees hat and told Corbin and his wife that the family hoped the two “would be moving closer to home.”

From someone who attended Patrick Corbin’s recent wedding: “His younger brother gave a best-man speech and at the end took out a Yankees hat and put it on, which elicited a great applause, and said they all hoped that he and Jen would be moving closer to home.” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2018

The speech was met with a loud applause, and while the Bronx Bombers were definitely in the mix when Corbin was deciding which team he’d join for the 2019-2020 season, that Nationals surprised everyone by swooping in with best offer. And it looks like it was the perfect choice for Corbin and his wife.

