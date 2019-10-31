Jamal Adams Passionately States He’d ‘Love’ to Join Cowboys [WATCH]

Ryan Clark wasn’t lying.

The former NFL defensive back, now an analyst for ESPN, reported at the height of the league’s trade deadline rumors Tuesday that New York Jets safety Jamal Adams badly wanted to play for his homestate Dallas Cowboys.

On Wednesday, in a surreal if awkward press conference with New York media, his wish not (yet) materializing, Adams confirmed he’d “love” to swap the plane for the star — speculation be damned.

“That was one of the teams I told him I’d love to go to, the Dallas Cowboys”, Adams said, via 105.3 The Fan. “People got to understand, man, I was born and raised in Dallas. I find out everything, every little thing you can think of. Michael Irvin is like my uncle, I find out everything. Everybody is coming at me in certain ways to say I’m a liar about a lot of things, or I’m not believing in something, that’s not true. I’m always going to shoot you straight, I’m never going to sugar coat anything. But like I said, I told RC that (the Cowboys) are definitely a spot I would love to land.”

Adams was born in Lewisville, TX., and attended Hebron High School in Carrollton. Ironically, he didn’t grow up a fan of the Cowboys. He and his family instead rooted for their NFC East arch-nemesis, the New York Giants.

“I was the biggest Giants fan,” Adams said earlier this month, prior to the Jets’ victory over the Cowboys, per Newsday. “It was all about saying, ‘The Cowgirls.’”

Tried as they might, Dallas failed in its attempt to land Adams, reportedly offering first-round and third-day draft picks, a package that couldn’t persuade New York to unload the Pro Bowler. The Jets reportedly were seeking a first-rounder and two second-round choices, which was too rich for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ blood.

You can watch Adams gushing over Big D in the video embedded below.

Jets safety Jamal Adams: “That was one of the teams I told him I’d love to go to, the Dallas Cowboys. People got to understand, man, I was born and raised in Dallas. … Michael Irvin is like my uncle.” (Video: @snyjets) pic.twitter.com/gdBsDjS688 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 30, 2019

Cowboys Made Unique ‘Final Offer’ for Adams: Report

At first, the Cowboys were willing to part with at least two draft picks to pry away Adams from the Jets. They failed. So they tried again, this time with a different approach, as told by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer …

“I’m told the Cowboys’ final offer was a first-rounder and a backup-level player,” Breer wrote Tuesday night after the NFL trade deadline passed. “And that was not the best offer the Jets got. At the wire, three teams were involved: Dallas, Baltimore (which was serious about acquiring Adams) and a third team that made that blockbuster bid to get Adams.”

The undisclosed blockbuster bid, Breer confirmed, was comprised of a first and a pair of second-rounders — more Jalen Ramsey than Minkah Fitzpatrick, in terms of total compensation.

It’s unclear which backup Dallas dangled to sweeten the proverbial pot. Jones is on record as wanting to upgrade the safety spot opposite Xavier Woods, replacing substandard starter Jeff Heath, the Cowboys’ weakest defensive link.

