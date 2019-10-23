Joel Embiid & Girlfriend Anne de Paula Took Trip to China

It looks like Sixers center Joel Embiid had a great offseason as the All-Star took a trip to China with his girlfriend, Anne de Paula. The couple posted photos on Instagram from the trip as they took time to enjoy the summer before the busy NBA season.

“Enjoying life with M’lady with an amazing view❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Embiid posted as the couple overlooked the Great Wall of China.

De Paula also posted a few photos from their trip together including another one at the Maldives which the model entitled “nights in heaven.”

“I love making memories with you ❤️ 🇨🇳 #GreatWallOfChina,” de Paula noted.

After de Paula flashed a ring during an Instagram Story post, there was some speculation that the couple might be engaged. However, it is unclear if de Paula was just wearing a typical ring, or if this was a new development. The couple has not announced any engagement news.

Fans Began Speculating About the Couple After Embiid Referenced His Unnamed Girlfriend in a GQ Feature

Speculation about the couple really began to heat up after Embiid discussed his girlfriend in a 2018 GQ feature but did not mention her by name. Embiid admitted to doing a “background check” before the couple started dating.

“My girlfriend is coming,” he tells me, which hardly feels like an explanation for this quantity of food. When I ask if he can tell me who he’s dating, he says no but offers that she’s “pretty big at what she does.” The restless Internet mob has since suggested she’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne de Paula. (Embiid admits that dating while in the NBA is not without its challenges. “You gotta do your background check,” he says. “You don’t want to be that guy marrying a girl that someone else in the NBA has been with…. I’m sure some guys end up getting married to women that have been around.

This was before the couple started posting photos together on social media. Earlier this year, Embiid managed to both wish de Paula a Happy Valentine’s Day, while also working in his nickname, “The Process.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day babe!!!💕 Thank you for dealing with my African crazy ass and allowing me to be ME. I’ve trusted your process, you’ve trusted mine and it brought us to where we are. #Lovers ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Embiid joked on Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

After the Sixers Lost in the Playoffs, a Video Went Viral of de Paula Comforting Embiid Near the Locker Room

The Sixers lost to the Raptors in the 2019 playoffs after Kawhi Leonard hit a seemingly improbable shot to knock Philly out of the postseason. Embiid was seen crying after the game, and the cameras caught de Paula comforting the Sixers center near the locker room.

It is not the first time Embiid’s girlfriend has publicly shared her affection for the All-Star. De Paula called Embiid “perfect” while wishing him a happy birthday.

“’We are still kids, but we’re so in love, fighting against all odds’… ❤️❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my lover and best friend @joelembiid. You’re PERFECT! I love you!” de Paula explained on Instagram.