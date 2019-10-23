Patriots Reportedly ‘Moving on’ From Josh Gordon; Fantasy Waiver Targets

The New England Patriots made a big decision on Wednesday, but it’s one which helps to add even more clarity to their recent trade to acquire Mohamed Sanu. Just one day after the Patriots struck a deal to acquire Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons, ESPN’s Field Yates broke the news that starting wideout Josh Gordon will head to injured reserve.

Gordon, who’s battling a knee injury, missed Week 7 against the New York Jets, but this update is fairly telling. Shortly after the news of Gordon’s placement on injured reserve came to light, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots are “moving on” from Gordon and that he will be waived off injured reserve.

#Patriots WR Josh Gordon was placed on Injured Reserve today because of two bone bruises in his knee that he dealt with before the injury against the #Giants, sources say. His time in NE is likely over as they are moving on. He’ll be waived off IR when fully healthy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2019

With the Gordon news altering the offensive outlook in a fairly big way, it also creates an opportunity for a number of other players, including the recently-acquired Sanu.

New England gave up a second-round pick to acquire Sanu from the Falcons, and as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, they had been attempting to land him since before the 2019 NFL Draft. Schefter explains that Atlanta’s season continuing to trend in the wrong direction, with the team currently at 1-6, played a role in the team looking at things from a long-term perspective.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Josh Gordon Fantasy Football Impact: Top Waiver Replacements

For fantasy football players in search of potential replacements for Gordon, the starting point may actually be on the Patriots roster. Not only is Sanu an option to see a decent volume next to Julian Edelman, but rookie wideout Jakobi Meyers is fresh off two strong performances. Over that two-game span, the North Carolina State Wolfpack product caught all nine of his targets for 101 yards.

Beyond Meyers, it’s worth noting that rookie N’Keal Harry will be eligible to play in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots used a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to land Harry, who starred for the Arizona State Sun Devils in college.

Over three seasons with Arizona State, he caught 213 passes for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns. This included back-to-back seasons with 1,000-plus yards and 17 touchdowns during his final two years.

Unfortunately for those fantasy players targeting Sanu, he’s owned in 71 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues. Meyers currently holds just a four percent ownership, though, while Harry comes in at 11 percent as Week 8 is set to get underway.

READ NEXT: Hall-of-Famer Calls out Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict