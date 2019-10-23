Josh Gordon Posts Cryptic Message After Patriots Place Him on IR

It appears Josh Gordon’s tenure with the Patriots is over. The wide receiver was placed on IR Wednesday with an injured knee, but it was Gordon’s reaction to the news that is causing a stir on social media.

Gordon commented on an Instagram post from the NFL which shared news of him being placed on IR. Gordon’s comment simply read “interesting” with a puzzled face emoji. It begs the question of whether or not Gordon is actually injured and if the Patriots are just using the IR tag as a way to get him off the roster.

The timing is certainly “interesting”, considering it comes just 24 hours after New England shook up the wide receiver market by trading for Mohamed Sanu.

Josh Gordon’s comment on Instagram… pic.twitter.com/VsRZtZa9uJ — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 23, 2019

New England made a solid investment in Gordon last year, trading a 5th round pick to the Cleveland Browns and spending over $2.5 million to keep the wide receiver on the roster. In 17 starts for the Patriots, Gordon hauled in 60 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

How Serious Is Gordon’s Knee Injury?

Further clouding the issue is MMQB NFL Insider Albert Breer, who reported on Wednesday that Gordon’s knee injury was minor.

“I was told he ran 22 MPH on the treadmill during a rehab session today,” Breer tweeted.

According to Ian Rapoport, Gordon “exacerbated” the bone bruises in his knee in the Pats 35-14 win over the New York Giants on October 10.

“The team rested him a week, but he never looked quite right,” Rapoport tweeted. “So IR now, he’ll work back to health, then land with a new team.”

While it’s being widely reported that New England will waive Gordon once he becomes fully healthy, there is another option, according to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates.

One possibility to mention/update: the Patriots could negotiate an injury settlement off of IR with Josh Gordon, which would then open the door to him signing with another team and paying again this season once healthy. https://t.co/aXdi3nW711 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2019

If Gordon is waived, the Miami Dolphins would have the first crack at claiming him, according to the NFL waiver wire rules.

In six games played this season, Gordon has 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown.

Patriots Move On

New England shook up their roster earlier this week sending a second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Mohamed Sanu, a guy Bil Belichick has coveted for quite some time.

“We go way back. We saw everybody at Rutgers,” Belichick told reporters on Wednesday further solidifying his familiarity with Sanu.

First-round pick N’Keal Harry is also on the mend. The wide receiver will return to the active roster once fully healthy. Harry started the season on IR with an ankle injury but returned to practice for the first time last week.

The Sanu move and pending return of Harry made Gordon expendable, and the Patriots wasted no time thinning the herd on their depth chart . The emergence of Jakobi Meyers is also an intriguing development. The undrafted rookie wideout had five catches for 47 yards in Monday’s win over the New York Jets

READ NEXT: Bizarre Sequence Gets Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick to Smirk [WATCH]

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith